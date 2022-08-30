Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: This 100-Year-Old Dividend Stud Can Help You Beat the TSX

TFSA Investors: This 100-Year-Old Dividend Stud Can Help You Beat the TSX

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a 100-year-old retailer that has staying power and a dirt-cheap multiple.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Businesswoman explaining graph to his coworker in conference room.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors may feel inclined to put off their next stock purchase, with all the horrid volatility (in both directions). While the markets may be quick to move in both directions, I still think it’s a good idea to ease a toe into the waters now and gradually over time.

Undoubtedly, the Fed comments at the Jackson Hole meeting shot down some of the dovish hopes of upbeat investors. While quick cuts following rate hikes may not be on the table, as some optimistic investors expected, I think there’s still a strong case for being bullish over the long haul rather than bearish.

Recession woes mount after hawkish Jackson Hole

With a recession partially baked in, some may discount the staying power of well-managed firms and their ability to push through a period of economic weakness without enduring too much long-lasting damage. Certain firms don’t have any evidence of a recession in their numbers.

Still, management teams may err on the side of caution by delivering downbeat guidance. It’s just what most companies have been doing these days. Despite downbeat guidance, many well-managed firms may be in great shape to pole-vault over expectations down the road, especially if the recession everyone seems to be talking about ends up shorter than expected.

With the TSX Index in a tough spot, TFSA investors should look to individual companies that can power through the next recession to put their portfolios in a market-beating spot. It’s not hard to beat the Canadian stock market if you’re willing to be selective and contrarian.

At this juncture, well-run discretionary companies that have taken too hard a hit to the chin seem worth giving a second look. Similarly, bid-up defensive stocks also seem worth looking at here, as they’re still much cheaper than risk-free assets, given the magnitude of rate risk (higher rates mean downside risk for bonds and bond funds).

Canadian Tire

It’s hard to believe that Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) turned 100 years old in 2022. The retailer has transformed over the decades from an auto-focused shop to a big-box retailer that sells everything from kitchen appliances to pet food. Indeed, Canadian Tire is a brick-and-mortar force to be reckoned with, given its tremendous physical presence from coast to coast.

Amid the rise of e-commerce, Canadian Tire has held its own rather well, thanks partly to a focus on loyalty and bringing out the best in digital and physical. The post-COVID return to normal has shown us that physical retail is here to stay. And Canadian Tire is well equipped to offer customers the optimal omnichannel experience.

Of late, shares have been on a rough ride, crumbling more than 13% year to date and around 25% off its 2021 all-time high. The $9.7 billion retail behemoth is at 52-week lows at around $159 per share. The stock trades 8.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), with a 4.1% dividend yield. That’s the highest yield and lowest P/E to be had since the depths of the 2020 market crash.

Bottom line

Recent results haven’t been great, with second-quarter (Q2) earnings per share of $3.11, falling short of the $3.61 estimate. Yes, Q2 was weighed down by many inflationary headwinds. However, the action in the stock seemed to neglect the two big quarterly beats that preceded Q2.

In any case, Canadian Tire is a bargain-basement dividend stock that investors should give the benefit of the doubt, as there seems to be too much recession baked in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? 1 Dividend Stock Offering $200 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a solid dividend stock with a superior history of growth can bring in $200 each and every month --…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can counter market volatility and earn a steady stream of passive income by buying two safe dividend-paying stocks…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: How Couples Can Earn $652 Per Month for Life

| Robin Brown

Canadian couples can build significant passive income for retirement by combining their TFSA contribution space. Here's how.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Adam Othman

Are you looking for dividend stocks trading for a discount? These two TSX stocks could be excellent picks for your…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy for September 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management have surged over 400% in the upcoming decade and remains a compelling bet in 2022.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Adam Othman

By investing in high-quality dividend stocks like these three, you earn a passive income to keep money flowing, regardless of…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $1,000 for the Next 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stock market investors can buy and hold shares of blue-chip companies such as Brookfield Renewable Partners and enjoy the…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are two TSX stocks to buy for long-term growth.

Read more »