Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Forever

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Forever

Don’ want to worry about your passive-income investments? Here are four Canadian dividend stocks you can safely buy and hold forever.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadians love dividend stocks that pay regular and reliable passive income. Fortunately, the Canadian stock market is full of high-quality dividend stocks to choose from. If you are looking for enduring life-long passive-income streams, here are four top Canadian stocks to consider for buy-and-hold investors.

Fortis: Passive-income growth for years

One of Canada’s top Dividend Aristocrats is Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). While it only earns a 3.6% dividend yield right now, it has a 48-year track record of annually increasing its dividend rate. If you want passive income that safely hedges against inflation for years ahead, Fortis stock is a great bet.

It is a North American leader in power and natural gas distribution. 99% of its assets are regulated, so investors can trust that its dividend will be funded. Fortis is investing $20 billion into long-term growth opportunities, and it expects to earn 5-6% earnings and dividend growth for the next several years.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

If you want to be a passive-income landlord, but can’t afford to buy a rental property, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a great alternative. With 67,000 multi-family suites across Canada and Europe, it the largest real estate investment trust (REIT) in Canada.

Its suites capture an average monthly rental rate of $1,167. Compared to housing ownership, that is a very attractive pricing point for many Canadians. Given the essential nature of housing and CAP REIT’s well-located properties, it captures high 98% occupancy and growing rental rates.

This passive-income stock earns a 3.2% dividend, but it has grown that annually for the past 10 years. The value of Canadian housing should only grow over time, and this passive-income stock stands to benefit.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Renewable energy is a long-term growing trend. One of the best and largest players in this industry is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP). It operates over 21,000 megawatts of hydro, wind, solar, battery, and distributed generation power across the globe. It has a development plan that is three times the size of its current power capacity.

This passive-income stock has grown its dividend by a 6% compounded annual rate since 2013. Going forward, it targets 5-9% annual dividend growth and 12-15% compounded total annual returns. It earns a 3.26% dividend yield today, but I expect further income upside, as it further expands its project portfolio.

Enbridge: An elevated passive-income return

If you like an elevated divided yield, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a good passive-income stock. At $57 per share, it earns a 6% dividend yield today. While Enbridge is known for its North America-wide energy pipeline network, it also has renewable power assets, regulated gas utilities, storage facilities, and export ports/facilities.

Enbridge is a way to get exposure to strong oil markets, but at much lower risk. Most of its cash flows are contracted. However, it does get the benefit of higher volumes, as energy demand rises across the globe.

Enbridge has grown its dividend by a 10% compounded annual rate for 27 years. Its dividend-growth rate is likely to slow to half that rate going forward. However, it is still an attractive way to earn inflation-beating, elevated dividend payout today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-$20 Stocks (With High Dividend Yields) for Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Want to start a secondary income stream? Consider these high-yield dividend stocks trading under $20.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

September Rate Hike: 2 Stocks That You Shouldn’t Worry About

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The rate hike in September could destabilize the TSX further, although these two income stocks should hold up better against…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Puja Tayal

Do you love dividends? Then you are in for a treat in September as these two high dividend-yielding stocks trade…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $40,000 RRSP or TFSA Into $750,000

| Andrew Walker

This simple investing strategy has made many self-directed Canadian investors quite rich.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

The Real Estate Secret Your Portfolio Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the best real estate secret to counter market volatility? Here's a stock to consider for long-term,…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Monthly Dividend Stock in Canada (With a +7% Yield) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian stock could help you earn reliable monthly passive income irrespective of market conditions as long as you want.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you just started investing or have years of experience, if you want to boost your passive income, here are…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Portfolio: 2 RRSP Stocks to Buy in September

| Puja Tayal

Have you started planning for retirement? Even if retirement is a long way off, the time to start investing is…

Read more »