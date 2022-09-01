Home » Investing » 3 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

3 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

Are you looking for U.S. stocks you can buy and hold forever? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Top view of mixed race business team sitting at the table at loft office and working. Woman manager brings the document

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Although the Canadian stock market offers investors a plethora of attractive companies, it’s important to keep diversification in mind. By investing in international stocks, investors can seek more growth opportunities and provide additional stability to their portfolios. That’s why I make sure to include U.S. stocks in my portfolio.

In this article, I’ll discuss three U.S. stocks that Canadian investors can buy and hold forever.

One of the most recognized brands in the world

If there’s only one U.S. stock I could hold in my portfolio, it’d be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). I will admit, there are other American companies that I find more exciting to hold. However, when weighing the risks and rewards of investing in Apple stock, there are few companies capable of matching it. It’s estimated that about one billion people use iPhones today. That’s an incredible feat that doesn’t even take into account how many people use Macbooks or subscribe to its streaming platforms.

Apple stock held its initial public offering (IPO) in 1982, but most investors didn’t hear about the stock back then. So, it wouldn’t be fair to look at those returns. Instead, we’ll look at the stock’s past 10-year performance. Since September 7, 2012, Apple stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. That massively outpaces the broader market, which has grown at a CAGR of 10.9% over the same period.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Apple reported US$83 billion in revenue. While that may be impressive, I suspect Q4 can be even greater, considering the iPhone 14 is expected to be released next month.

This company sells more than just pop

If you’re interested in a U.S. stock that’s capable of generating steady growth over the long run, consider investing in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). I can already hear the groans coming from investors that think this is a “boring” pick. However, you can’t dispute its 45% share of the global soft drink market. In addition, this company is so much more than just soft drinks. Coca-Cola also produces and distributes many popular juices, coffees and teas, sports drinks, and more.

Over the past 10 years, Coca-Cola stock has grown at a CAGR of about 5%. However, that performance increases once its 2.85% dividend yield is considered. Speaking of which, Coca-Cola should be noted for its 60 consecutive years of dividend raises. That’s a tremendous accomplishment that so few companies could ever attain.

This company sells everything you need

Like the other companies discussed in this article, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) offers consumers with a wide range of products. Whether its automotive products, home goods, groceries, electronics, or clothing, Walmart has you covered. In addition, Walmart’s stores tend to be the go-to spot for many consumers because the company’s able to beat the prices of many of its peers. That pricing power and market dominance could help Walmart continue growing over the next decade.

Since its IPO nearly 40 years ago, Walmart stock has grown at a CAGR of 14.7%. That greatly outpaces the market. Walmart’s total return becomes even more attractive if investors consider its 1.70% dividend yield. In Q2 2022, Walmart reported an 8.4% year-over-year increase in its total revenue. Like Apple, that’s a great performance considering consumer spending is down this year due to rising interest rates. With nearly 10,600 Walmart locations around the world, I see this company being a powerhouse for many more years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Apple and Walmart Inc.

More on Investing

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate investors can collect passive income from three high-yield Canadian REITs that pay monthly dividends.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Tech Stocks

3 Common TFSA Mistakes Canadians Should Avoid in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

The TFSA is extremely flexible, but there are some common mistakes you can avoid while investing there.

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

3 Safe TSX Dividend Stocks for Beginners to Own in a Bear Market

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for safe stocks to hold through this bear market? Here are three top TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

Why Value Stocks Outperform Hot Stocks

| Andrew Button

Value stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) are outperforming growth stocks this year.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Oil Stock to Hedge Your TFSA in September

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is a great long-term pick to buy and hold right now.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

CI Financial (TSX:CIX): Is it a Good Long-Term Buy for TFSA Investors?

| Adam Othman

CI Financial (TSX:CIX)(NYSE:CIXX) has been a solid performer over the past 20 years and can be an excellent long-term investment…

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistently sliding oil and metals prices could drive the commodity-heavy TSX index downward at the open today.

Read more »

top canadian tsx stocks to buy in september 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said…

Read more »