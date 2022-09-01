Home » Investing » Collect Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs

Collect Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs

Real estate investors can collect passive income from three high-yield Canadian REITs that pay monthly dividends.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The long-term outlook for Canada’s housing market remains positive, although it’s currently on a downward trend due to rising interest rates. A report from Toronto-Dominion Bank predicts the average home price could fall between 20% and 25% from its peak early this year to the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. Meanwhile, real estate investors are more cautious, because if they buy today, the property value might depreciate.

If you’re looking to gain exposure to the real estate sector, the best option right now is through real estate investment trusts (REITs). You won’t own any physical property, but still receive investment income every month from three top Canadian REITs in different sub-sectors.

Residential/apartment

Morguard North American Residential (TSX:MRG.UN) owns high-quality multi-suite residential properties (12,983 suites in 42 properties) in Canada (two provinces) and the United States (nine states). The $962.4 million REIT reported impressive financial results in the first two quarters of this year.

In the six months ended June 30, 2022, rental revenue and net operating income (NOI) rose 10% and 14% versus the same period in 2021. Notably, net income jumped 608% year over year to $337.7 million. Morguard’s primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions and enhance the value of its portfolio.

The REIT’s asset base should also expand through acquisitions and property improvements. If you invest today ($17.06 per share), the dividend offer is an attractive 4.07%.

Office

A top choice in the office market is Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN). This $4 billion REIT owns and operates of urban workspaces in Canada’s major cities. It also leases network-dense urban data centre (UDC) spaces. A business revival from the pandemic-induced lockdowns is underway.

In the first half of 2022, rental revenue and net income rose 7.1% and 63.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Allied’s president and chief executive officer (CEO) Michael Emory said leasing activity continued to accelerate this year. At the end of Q2 2022, leased and occupied areas rose 160 (90.9%) and 120 basis points (89.5%) from Q1 2022.

According to management, upgrade activity is now constant in all its markets. The goal is to stabilize occupancy in three to five years and have a weighted average lease term of 12.2 years. Allied Properties trade at $32.24 per share and pays a fantastic 5.43% dividend.

Hotel industry       

American Hotel Income Properties (TSX:HOT.UN), or AHIP, used to be a dividend titan until the global pandemic created havoc on the hotel industry. Because of government-mandated lockdowns, business suffered tremendously. The REIT had to stop dividend payments to stay afloat.

However, the dividend payments have resumed in 2022 due to strong revenue growth and rising occupancy rate. This $271.74 million REIT operates premium branded, select-service hotels. The locations are in the secondary metropolitan markets in the United States.

In Q2 2022, net income climbed 2,502% to $13.68 million versus Q2 2021. AHIP’s cash flows provided by operating activities ballooned 172% year over year to $14.7 million. At only $3.50 per share, the forward annual dividend yield is 6.68%.

Boost disposable income

Many income investors are turning to REITs instead of purchasing investment properties. Furthermore, would-be investors can boost their disposable income with the monthly dividends from Morguard, Allied Properties, or AHIP.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MORGUARD NA RESIDENTIAL REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

CI Financial (TSX:CIX): Is it a Good Long-Term Buy for TFSA Investors?

| Adam Othman

CI Financial (TSX:CIX)(NYSE:CIXX) has been a solid performer over the past 20 years and can be an excellent long-term investment…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Can Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as Pembina Pipeline pay monthly dividends to investors allowing them to create a recurring income stream.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 2 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors, here are two safe Canadian dividend stocks you can buy if you are worried about a market crash.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn easy passive income from these two TSX dividend aristocrats to minimize the impact of rising inflation on…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How Young Investors Can Turn a $6,000 TFSA Into $144,000

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors now have another chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Absolutely Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Kay Ng

Low-risk investors seeking income or total returns should consider these absolutely undervalued dividend stocks.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 55: How to Turn a $60,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $970,000

| Andrew Walker

Buying top dividend stocks on dips is a good way to boost long-term total returns on a retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in TSX stocks with high dividend yields? Here are three top picks!

Read more »