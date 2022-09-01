Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 1

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 1

Consistently sliding oil and metals prices could drive the commodity-heavy TSX index downward at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian stocks continued to fall for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, marking its longest losing streak in over six weeks. The TSX Composite Index shed 182 points, or 0.9%, yesterday to settle at 19,331, its lowest closing level in more than a month.

The recent stock market weakness could be attributed to investors’ rising concerns about more rate hikes in the near term after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair’s recent comments on inflation and the economy. In addition, a continued selloff in commodity prices across the board is also pressuring energy and metal mining stocks lately. Apart from commodity-linked shares, the TSX benchmark’s losses yesterday were mainly led by financials, consumer cyclicals, real estate, and technology sectors.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) dived by 10.3% Wednesday to $35.98 per share after announcing its slightly worse-than-expected July quarter results. During the quarter, the bank reported a 2% year-over-year increase in its total revenue to nearly $260 million but missed analysts’ estimates. Its adjusted net profit of around $53.6 million also fell short of Street’s expectations, disappointing investors and triggering a sharp selloff in LB stock. With this, Laurentian Bank stock ended August with about 14% losses.

ECN Capital and Advantage Energy were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they fell by 4.1% each.

On the positive side, shares of Bausch Health Companies popped by 17.3% to settle at $7.88 per share, as investors reacted positively to its recently announced exchange offers and consent solicitations for certain existing senior notes.

Top-performing TSX stocks also included Aurora Cannabis and Dye & Durham, as they inched up by more than 6% each in the last session.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Crescent Point Energy, and Barrick Gold were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Thursday morning, commodity prices were continuing to extend their losses from last month, pointing to a lower open for the main TSX index today. After yesterday’s much weaker-than-expected non-farm employment change data, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the U.S. jobless claims and monthly manufacturing releases this morning. Continued labour market weakness could increase the fears about a near-term recession and push the stock market downward on the first trading day of September.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

top canadian tsx stocks to buy in september 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

3 Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some recession resistant stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three options to buy right now.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing

Retire As a Millionaire By Investing Just $500/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable business models and healthy growth potential, these two stocks could be a worthwhile addition to your retirement…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 2 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors, here are two safe Canadian dividend stocks you can buy if you are worried about a market crash.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Can Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as Pembina Pipeline pay monthly dividends to investors allowing them to create a recurring income stream.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn easy passive income from these two TSX dividend aristocrats to minimize the impact of rising inflation on…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Could Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Accelerate Its Dividend Growth Rate?

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) slowed its dividend growth during the pandemic. As the energy sector recovers, could Enbridge accelerate dividends?

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Top TSX Stocks

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks have impressive track records, and more importantly, tonnes of future growth potential.

Read more »