Home » Investing » Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

Asset allocation plays an important role when planning for retirement, and should be driven by your investment horizon and risk appetite.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy Retirement” on a road

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s not rocket science to plan for retirement. That is, if you have reasonable clarity about your financial goals.

Asset allocation plays an important role when planning for retirement. For example, if you’re in your early thirties, you have a longer investment horizon and likely a higher-risk appetite. That calls for a relatively aggressive asset allocation that is focused on growth. So, you can allocate a larger portion of your investment funds to fast-growing tech stocks. Growth stocks are more volatile and more susceptible to broader economic cycles. They offer high growth prospects but typically experience larger drawdowns in bear markets.

On the other hand, if you have less than ten years until retirement, your investment horizon and, ultimately, risk appetite is lower. So, it would be prudent for you to focus on slow-growing, defensive names rather than the highest growth prospects.

On that note, here is a mix of high-quality stocks that could be great picks to round out your retirement portfolio.

Fortis

Canadian utility Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a high-quality defensive stock that pays stable dividends. Stocks like Fortis may not be suitable for every kind of investor. But if you’re a conservative investor looking for stable passive income, Fortis is the stock for you. It yields a decent 3.5% and has increased dividends for the last 48 consecutive years.

Its earnings stability plays an important role in facilitating such handsome dividends. Think of it this way: during recessionary periods, people will always continue to use electricity. They will seek to cut costs elsewhere, mostly in discretionary spend. So, even if we are hit by an economic downturn as many expect we will, FTS will continue to pay regular dividends. In fact, management expects shareholder payouts to increase by around 5%-6% annually for the next few years.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is the biggest energy company in Canada and is strongly correlated with crude oil prices. It’s also one of the biggest oil-sands producers in the country, and has shown strong earnings growth since the pandemic, thanks to rallying oil and gas prices. As a result, it’s an aggressive bet for those who have the stomach for large stock price swings.  

CNQ stock has returned 75% in the last 12 months and 260% in the last decade, including dividends. It currently yields an attractive 4.2%, higher than TSX stocks at large. Notably, CNQ could continue to create shareholder value due to its improved balance sheet, undervalued stock, and stable dividends.

Royal Bank of Canada

Canada’s biggest bank stock Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) has dropped a notable 22% since April 2022. But this could be a golden opportunity for long-term investors.

It reported a 17% earnings drop in the latest quarter, largely driven by provisions and weaker performance in its capital market segment. However, its scale and credit quality stand tall among some of the leading Canadian banks. Plus, its stable dividends yield a healthy 4%.

Even though its earnings and stock could remain under pressure amid global uncertainties for the next few quarters, RY offers strong growth potential for long-term investors. It boasts a well-diversified business model, with multiple sources of revenue. Therefore, though the bank’s capital markets, personal & commercial banking, and insurance segments might look worrisome at first glance, its overall long-term financial growth could remain on track with the help of continued strong performance among its other segments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Heavyweights to Buy at an Affordable Price

| Adam Othman

The inverse relationship between dividend yield and share price makes dividend stocks even more attractive when they are adequately discounted…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Buy these three stocks hand over fist!

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

2 ETFs That Will Pay You Dividends Every Month!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX ETFs that pay monthly dividends are ideal options for newbie investors with low-risk tolerance and little or no…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retired Couples: How to Get $679 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can generate significant tax-free income insider their TFSAs and not worry about putting their OAS at risk of a…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are For You

| Andrew Button

Looking to boost your monthly pay? Here are three monthly-pay dividend stocks that provide you with a regular stream of…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs to Help You Receive Easy Passive income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can receive easy passive income every month from three Canadian REITs with strong leasing momentum in 2022.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Cheap Under-$20 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, reasonable valuation, and attractive dividend yields, these two dividend stocks would be excellent buys right…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Utilities 1 of the Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

As inflation continues to impact the economy, is a safe company like Canadian Utilities one of the best stocks to…

Read more »