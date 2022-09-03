Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

TFSA Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

TFSA investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Retirees and other Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors seeking reliable tax-free passive income have an opportunity to buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) just reported fiscal third-quarter (Q3) 2022 results that show the bank is still performing well, despite the current economic challenges. TD delivered adjusted net income of $3.81 billion for the quarter compared to $3.63 billion for the same period last year. In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, TD generated $11.36 billion in adjusted net income compared to $10.78 billion in 2021, so the bank is on track to beat the results from last year.

TD raised the dividend by 13% near the end of 2021. The bank has a strong track record of dividend growth supported by rising revenue and higher profits. In fact, TD’s compound annual dividend-growth rate is about 11% over the past 25 years.

This is expected to continue. TD built up significant excess cash over the past two years and is using the funds to make strategic acquisitions in the United States to drive future growth. TD is buying First Horizon for US$13.4 billion in a deal that will make TD a top-six retail bank in the American market. TD is also purchasing Cowen, an investment bank, for US$1.3 billion.

TD stock trades near $85.50 at the time of writing compared to $109 earlier this year. The current dividend provides a 4.1% yield.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest communications company with a current market capitalization near $59 billion. The stock currently trades around $64.50 compared to a high of $74 it hit in April this year. BCE stock looks oversold right now and offers investors a solid 5.7% dividend yield.

The company reported solid Q2 2022 results driven by strong subscriber growth. BCE is attracting new mobile customers while also reducing turnover of existing postpaid mobile clients. Wireless operating revenue increased 5.5% in the quarter.

BCE’s media business continued its recovery from the pandemic. The group’s operating revenue increased 8.7% in Q2 compared to the same period last year. Of note, digital revenue jumped 55%, supported by Crave streaming subscriptions. Advertising expenditures also improved in the specialty TV sports and news services. In addition, BCE’s radio stations are benefitting from higher ad demand.

Across the entire business, adjusted net earnings rose 5.3% compared to Q2 2021. Free cash flow increased 7.1%. BCE confirmed its 2022 financial guidance of adjusted earnings per share growth in the 2-7% range. Free cash flow growth is expected to be 2-10%. This should support a solid dividend increase for 2023.

BCE raised the dividend by 5% for 2022 and has increased the payout by at least that much annually for 14 years.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income

TD and BCE have strong track records of dividend growth that should continue in the coming years. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re concerned about continued volatility in the stock market, these two dividend stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great all-weather dividend stock to buy and hold if you're not ready for a pullback.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Maker: This 1 Stock Could Make You Rich

| Adam Othman

This multi-billion-dollar market cap tech stock could be an ideal addition to your portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Retire Young: How to Turn a 50,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $950,000

| Andrew Walker

This popular investing strategy uses top Canadian dividend-growth stocks to harness the power of compounding and build wealth inside a…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $340 Each Month Tax Free for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying Canadian stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank and TC Energy at current valuations.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest TSX Stocks Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are attractive buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Vineet Kulkarni

Asset allocation plays an important role when planning for retirement, and should be driven by your investment horizon and risk…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Heavyweights to Buy at an Affordable Price

| Adam Othman

The inverse relationship between dividend yield and share price makes dividend stocks even more attractive when they are adequately discounted…

Read more »