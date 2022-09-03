Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: Earn $328 Tax Free Each Month for Life

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $328 Tax Free Each Month for Life

Canadians can leverage the TFSA to make a tax-free passive income of $328 each month for life by investing in these three stocks.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The stock market could stay volatile amid macro concerns. Irrespective of where the market goes, investors can earn tax-free cash each month by leveraging the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to invest in the best dividend-paying stocks. 

The TSX has several companies that have consistently paid and increased dividends for over two decades, implying they are a reliable bet for making regular money amid all economic cycles. So, if you are eyeing stocks that can deliver a worry-free passive income every month, consider investing in these Canadian stocks now.

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is one of the most dependable and safe stocks for investors to make regular passive income. Its low-risk business, solid dividend payment history, and visibility over future payouts make it a must-have stock in your TFSA portfolio to generate tax-free income. 

Fortis operates rate-regulated utility businesses that generate predictable cash flows and account for 99% of its earnings. Further, these assets stay immune to economic uncertainties. This implies that Fortis’s payouts are very well protected. It has paid and raised its dividend for the past 48 years. Moreover, this utility giant expects to grow its future dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6% through 2025. 

Through its $20 billion capital plan, Fortis expects to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 6% through 2026. A growing rate base, investments to boost renewable power-generation capabilities, and strategic acquisitions bode well for growth and support Fortis’s dividend payments. TFSA investors can earn a dividend yield of 3.7% at current price levels.

Canadian Utilities

The second stock is also from the utility space. Besides Fortis, I am equally bullish about Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) for generating a reliable income. Canadian Utilities increased its dividend for 50 years — the highest among all publicly traded Canadian companies.  

Its robust payouts are supported through the regulated and contracted assets that account for most of its earnings. Further, Canadian Utilities continues to invest in these assets that expand its earnings base and support future payouts. 

Overall, Canadian Utilities’s low-risk business, solid track record of dividend growth, expanding rate-regulated and contracted assets base, and an attractive dividend yield of 4.5% makes it a solid stock to add to your TFSA portfolio for earning a tax-free passive income for life. 

Enbridge 

With a dividend-growth history of 27 years and a payment history of 67 years, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a dependable stock for passive-income investors. Its 40 diverse cash streams, contracted assets, creditworthy customers, and inflation-protected earnings (roughly 80% of its earnings have protection against inflation) provide a solid base for future dividend growth. 

Further, the continued expansion of its conventional pipeline and growing footprint in the low-carbon assets provide a multi-year growth platform. Additionally, its multi-billion secured capital program, benefits from new assets placed into service, and solid demand for energy bode well for growth and would likely support its cash flows and payouts. Investors can earn a dividend yield of 6.4% by investing in Enbridge stock. 

Bottom line: Earn $328 a month 

On average, these three Canadian stocks offer a well-protected dividend yield of over 4.8%. So, an investment of $81,500 (the cumulative TFSA investment limit) in these stocks would fetch you a tax-free passive income of $328 each month for life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) are two undervalued stocks investors may want to consider.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy today that trade at cheap prices.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: A Great Way to Increase Your Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

Investors should carefully research individual Canadian REITs before buying them for monthly passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for high-yielding passive income, dividend stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are looking oversold…

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices today for a portfolio focused on passive…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re concerned about continued volatility in the stock market, these two dividend stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great all-weather dividend stock to buy and hold if you're not ready for a pullback.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Maker: This 1 Stock Could Make You Rich

| Adam Othman

This multi-billion-dollar market cap tech stock could be an ideal addition to your portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Read more »