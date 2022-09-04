Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $830,000

RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $830,000

This simple investing strategy has made many RRSP investors quite rich.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian savers have used their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution space to build retirement wealth for decades. One popular investing strategy involves buying top TSX dividend stocks and using the distributions to add more shares to the portfolio. This sets off a powerful compounding process that can turn relatively small initial investments into large retirement savings over time.

RRSP benefits

The history of the RRSP dates back 65 years. In 1957, the government set up the RRSP to give people without company pensions an attractive way to save for retirement.

The early version was less generous than the current RRSP. Initially, the contributions were capped at 10% of income up to $2,500. Unused contribution space couldn’t be carried forward. Today, the RRSP is more flexible. People can contribute up to 18% of their income to a maximum of $29,210 for the 2022 tax year and carry forward unused space to future years.

The flexibility benefits young investors who might decide to contribute to a Tax-Free Savings Account when they have lower salaries and save their RRSP space for later years when the have larger incomes.

Why?

RRSP contributions reduce taxable income for the relevant year. The contributed funds can grow tax-free inside the RRSP and are taxed as income when withdrawn. Ideally, contributions are made when the person is in a high marginal tax bracket and removed in retirement when, with some financial planning, the investor is at a lower marginal tax rate.

It is important to remember that contributions made by employees and employers to a company pension count toward the 18% limit. If a person has a generous company pension plan, the work contributions can use up a large part of the RRSP space.

A wide variety of investments can be held inside the RRSP. The most common would be stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs).

RRSP investments tend to be buy-and-hold positions. This is why owning top dividend stocks and reinvesting distributions in new shares is popular. When steady dividend growth is combined with a rising share price the investment can generate significant total returns.

Canadian National Railway

CN (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) raised its dividend by 19% for 2022. The board has increased the payout by a compound annual rate of roughly 15% since the mid-1990s, when CN became a publicly traded company.

CN operates a unique network of railway tracks that connects ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of Canada to the Gulf Coast in the United States. This gives CN a competitive advantage when domestic and international clients are searching for transport options to move their products.

CN generates strong free cash flow to support the dividend growth. Revenue tends to grow with the expansion of the Canadian and U.S. economies, and CN is able to raise prices when its costs increase. This is important in the current environment of high inflation.

CN generates revenue in both Canadian and U.S. dollars, so the stock is appealing for investors who want to get good U.S. exposure through a top Canadian company.

Long-term RRSP investors have enjoyed strong returns from CN stock. A $20,000 investment in CN just 25 years ago would be worth about $830,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

CN is a good example of a top TSX dividend stock to buy for a buy-and-hold RRSP portfolio. There is no guarantee that CN stock will deliver the same returns in the next quarter century, but the company still deserves to bet an anchor pick and the strategy of buying dividend-growth stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares is a proven one for building retirement wealth.

The TSX Index is home to many great dividend stocks that now look oversold and deserve to be on your radar today to buy for a self-directed RRSP portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Canadian National Railway.  

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two top TSX dividend stocks to buy today that can protect your capital and earn you impressive passive…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in September to earn reliable monthly passive income.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Trust Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can trust top dividend stocks like Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) in their RRSPs for years and decades to come.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $328 Tax Free Each Month for Life

| Sneha Nahata

Canadians can leverage the TFSA to make a tax-free passive income of $328 each month for life by investing in…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) are two undervalued stocks investors may want to consider.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy today that trade at cheap prices.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: A Great Way to Increase Your Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

Investors should carefully research individual Canadian REITs before buying them for monthly passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for high-yielding passive income, dividend stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are looking oversold…

Read more »