Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How to Start Investing With Little Money

How to Start Investing With Little Money

ETFs are a great way for beginner investors to start building a portfolio with little capital.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Albert Einstein once described compound interest as “the eighth wonder of the world.” Patient investors who buy high-quality stocks, reinvest dividends, and hold for the long term are capable of turning even modest amounts into comfortable retirement nest eggs.

Still, for investors starting out with less money (think $1,000ish), investing can be daunting. Imagine trying to buy a share of Amazon pre-split when the stock traded at over US$2,000 per share! You’d barely be able to afford half a share, let alone diversify with other stocks.

This can be discouraging, but fear not! There is a solution if you’re strapped for cash. With this alternative, even the smallest of investment portfolios can grow strongly.

ETFs are the solution

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors no longer need vast sums of money to buy dozens of individual stocks. ETFs trade with their own ticker on a stock exchange and can hold a basket of up to thousands of various stocks. Some ETFs are basically all-in-one stock portfolios that are managed on your behalf by a professional.

This approach is capital efficient. For instance, an ETF might trade at a price of $50 per share yet hold over 1,000 stocks in it. With your $1,000, you can now buy 20 shares of that ETF and gain proportional exposure to all of its underlying companies. This way, you become diversified without needing to buy 1,000 individual stocks!

Index ETFs are ideal

ETFs aren’t a free lunch though. They charge a management expense ratio (MER). This is a percentage fee deducted from your investment on an annual basis. For example, an ETF that charges a 0.05% MER would cost an annual fee of 0.05 * $1,000 = $5 on your $1,000 investment.

Keeping this as low as possible is ideal, and the best choice to make for a low MER is an index fund. These are passively managed investments that track an existing stock market index, like the S&P 500. With index funds, fees are low since the fund manager isn’t actively trying to pick stocks, so fund turnover remains minimum.

I like the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index. This index tracks over 3,500 stocks listed on U.S. exchanges, from all 11 stock market sectors, and covers large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. In many ways, it is the ultimate hands-off investment. Buying this index allows investors to match the long-term performance of the U.S. stock market.

Why the U.S. stock market

Since its inception in 1971 to date, the U.S. stock market has returned a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of around 13.3% with dividends reinvested. This is a fantastic return that could turn your initial $1,000 deposit into high six-figures over several decades even with only modest contributions. Let’s use a real-life example to see this in action.

Imagine you started investing in 1985 as a broke 18-year-old student with just $1,000 to your name. You invest it all in an index fund tracking the U.S. stock market. Every month thereafter, you scrounge up $100 and invest it promptly in a disciplined and consistent manner.

After holding the ETF for 37 years, consistently putting in $100 every month, reinvesting all dividends, and never panic selling, you would be able to retire early at 55 with a cool $635,405.

This is incredible considering that all your hypothetical self did was buy an index fund, consistently invest small amounts, and stay the course. If you started with more than $1,000, held longer, or contributed more than $100 monthly, your returns would have been even better. With this strategy, maximizing your contribution rate and staying invested is key.

Do you want to implement this passive, hands-off investing strategy? A great ETF to use is Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (TSX:VUN), which has a low MER of just 0.16%. VUN trades at around $70 per share right now, making it accessible to investors with a smaller portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: 2 Stocks or 500 Shares?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stocks and shares can mean the same thing, although knowing the difference can help you determine the potential returns.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

Got $250? Here’s a Smart Market Bargain for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia stock seems way too cheap to ignore amid growth's pullback.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Small Caps to Buy Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Small-cap stocks can be rewarding but they carry higher risk. Here are two small-caps to consider that have growth potential…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Amazingly Cheap Infrastructure Stocks (With >5% Yield) to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

While real estate and infrastructure may not be affordable, the stocks are. Here are three cheap infrastructure stocks to buy.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can diversify their equity portfolio by purchasing shares of U.S. companies such as Alphabet and Salesforce.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Before its Q2 Earnings Event This Week?

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued strong demand for Dollarama’s affordable goods could help it post strong Q3 financial results.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bausch Health Stock Has Risen 44% in the Last Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons that have driven a sharp rally in BHC's stock price in the last few weeks.

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Earnings Alert! Top 4 Canadian Stocks to Watch This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Investors may want to keep a close eye on these four TSX stocks this week, as they gear up to…

Read more »