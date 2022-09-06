Home » Investing » 2 Simple Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Fall

2 Simple Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Fall

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another cheap bank stock look way too cheap to ignore following their latest post-quarter flops.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

You don’t need to be an investment guru or strategist to outdo the markets as we move into year’s end. Indeed, bear markets seem to be more about “who can lose the least” rather than “who can gain the most.” Undoubtedly, risk sentiment took a 180-degree turn, and all it took was a year for euphoria to turn to panic and fear.

Rates are rising, and we don’t know when they will peak or fall again. Ultimately, inflation’s moves from here will dictate what happens to rates and how severe the blow will be to economic growth. In any case, investors should stay with profitable companies and avoid paying up questionable multiples for battered and unprofitable growth stocks. If you can’t value a stock because it has no earnings, it may be better to opt for an easier-to-understand firm. There’s no harm in doing such. Sometimes, simplicity is the key to doing well in the complicated world of investing.

In this piece, we’ll look at three simple stocks that look like a superb value in September.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) has been dragged lower alongside the rest of the Big Six banks. The stock is down more than 17% from its high, with an alarmingly low 8.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple — well below industry averages and National Bank’s historical average P/E multiple.

Undoubtedly, investors are bracing for loan losses to eat into profits following a “mixed-bag” third quarter that saw EPS (earnings per share) come in just a penny ahead of the estimates ($2.35 vs. the $3.34 consensus). The EPS number was down around 8% from the last quarter. A weaker capital markets business and unimpressive fees helped weigh down the quarter.

Despite the underwhelming results and expectation for darker days ahead, I remain a raging bull on National. The coming recession is likely to be mild, and with Canadian banks boasting some of the best common equity tier-one (CET1) ratios out there, even a perfect storm will not be able to sink the banks. They’re resilient in the face of harsh climates and will be one of the first to surge once the 2023 recession or slowdown concludes.

At 1.6 times price to book (P/B), NA stock looks like a relative bargain in the banking scene.

Laurentian Bank

Sticking with the banks, we have Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB), which got hammered last week, crashing around 15%, thanks partly to some brutal quarterly results. The Quebec-focused bank boasts a mere $1.5 billion market cap and is one of the smaller regional banks in the Canadian scene.

Though the third-quarter EPS numbers came in just a penny shy of the consensus, investors grew concerned over the weakness in NIMs (net interest margins), which came in at 1.83%, well below guidance for NIMs above the 1.9% mark. Provisions came in at $16.6 million, over a million more than the consensus.

The mid-cap bank is battening down the hatches ahead of a recession. And though the quarter was a vast disappointment, I’d argue the double-digit percentage decline was overblown. After such a flop, LB stock trades at 0.6 times price-to-book (P/B), making it one of the cheapest stocks in the banking scene.

Sure, there’s baggage and a tough environment ahead, but at today’s depressed multiples, I’d argue there’s a wide margin of safety to be had.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: Start September With These 2 Top Dividend Gems

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors might want to consider adding these two dividend stocks to their portfolios for stability and long-term growth.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks (With Yields of at Least 4%) to Buy and Forget

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Passive-income investors should have these three high-yielding dividend stocks at the top of their watch lists today.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Hold or Buy More of These 2 Value Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can get the most out of their money this month by taking positions in two undervalued stocks.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three favourite TSX dividend stocks right…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Roar Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with visible growth runways are on the buy list and are potential multi-baggers.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $400,000

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy harnesses the power of compounding to build TFSA and RRSP wealth.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Robin Brown

For a combination of income and growth, these are three of my top Canadian dividend stocks to buy in September…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best High-Yield Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

Both of these ETFs offer high yields and monthly income potential.

Read more »