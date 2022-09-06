Home » Investing » Passive Income Seekers: 2 Attractively Priced Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Passive Income Seekers: 2 Attractively Priced Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

These two high-yielding dividend stocks are attractively priced and could be ideal for passive-income-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canada’s inflation seems to be cooling down. It reached a 40-year high of 8.1% in May 2022, but the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) series of interest rate hikes have cooled it down to 7.6%. While inflation has gone down, there is still a long way to go before reaching the target of 2%.

Higher energy and food prices are putting a strain on everybody, and it is clear that you must have more than one income stream to cater to your monthly expenses. Investing in high-yielding dividend stocks can be an excellent strategy to boost your active income and earn more money to cover your expenses.

However, you cannot choose any high-yielding dividend stock. It is important to conduct your due diligence and earmark income-generating assets with a reputation for regularly paying shareholder dividends.

Well-capitalized businesses with steady cash flows are likelier to continue distributing shareholder dividends. Today, I will discuss two dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio to boost your passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a $109.8 billion market capitalization multinational pipeline company headquartered in Calgary. The company boasts one of the most extensive energy pipeline networks in North America and is responsible for transporting a major portion of all hydrocarbons consumed in the region.

Enbridge owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility business and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company. It also has growing renewable energy operations that can set it up for a strong future.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $53.89 per share and boasts a juicy 6.38% dividend yield. The ongoing geopolitical tensions created by the Russia-Ukraine war can lead to higher crude oil prices. If oil prices rise, Enbridge will see its profit margins soar, possibly translating to better performance on the stock market.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a $2.9 billion market capitalization real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality and diversified healthcare real estate assets.

The company generates rental income through its portfolio of real estate assets across several countries worldwide. Most of its tenants have government-backed cash flows due to universal healthcare, allowing it to generate substantial and secure revenue.

Around 80% of NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s rent is inflation-indexed, and its weighted average lease expiry is 14.1 years. With these contracted revenues, the company is well-positioned to deliver its monthly shareholder distributions for years.

As of this writing, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT trades for $12.31 per unit and boasts a juicy 6.5% dividend yield. Since it is a REIT, it pays its shareholder dividends each month, making it an even more attractive asset to consider adding to your portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

These two dividend stocks boast yields higher than 6%. More importantly, both underlying businesses have solid fundamentals driving their growth. Buying and holding their shares can allow you to earn a significant amount in passive income through shareholder dividends.

If you have contribution room available in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can allocate a portion of it to high-yielding dividend stocks.

TFSA investing with high-quality dividend stocks lets you use the account as a tax-free passive income stream. You can then use the dividend income to supplement your active income when you need help with monthly expenses.

If you don’t need the extra income, you can reinvest the shareholder dividends to unlock the power of compounding and accelerate your wealth growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: Invest $3,000 Each Year for $4,204 in Monthly Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If young investors can put just $250 aside per month, they could be millionaires by the time they reach retirement!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Chris MacDonald

These three top TSX stocks are all high-quality, blue-chip names long-term investors gearing up for retirement may want to consider.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Today's investors need to think long-term, and these three dividend stocks have bright futures ahead.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors looking for some of the best options to earn regular passive income should consider these two stocks today.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Tax-Free Income of $410/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and stable cash flows, the following three dividend stocks would be excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) is Among the Best TSX Energy Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

MEG Energy stock has returned 60% this year, beating peers by a wide margin.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Top 5 Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Life

| Sneha Nahata

Want reliable passive income? Consider these top five Canadian stocks with solid dividend payments and growth histories.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Ultra-Safe Payout Ratios

| Daniel Da Costa

Even with all the risk and uncertainty in markets today, these two Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best…

Read more »