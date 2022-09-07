Home » Investing » Canadians: 3 High-Yield REITs to Target in This Choppy Market

Canadians: 3 High-Yield REITs to Target in This Choppy Market

The turbulent market should spur Canadians to snag high-yield REITs like CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) right now.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 71 points in early afternoon trading on September 7. Energy was the only sector to suffer a steep loss at the time of this writing. That said, investors still have reason to be concerned about volatility in this uncertain market. Today, I want to zero in on three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that offer high-yield dividends. These REITs may be worth stashing for the consistent income they offer in this shaky period. Let’s dive in.

Here’s a dirt-cheap REIT that offers nice income

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner, manager, and developer of urban work spaces in Toronto. Shares of Allied Properties have dropped 30% in 2022 at the time of this writing. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

This company released its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022 results on July 27. It delivered rental revenue growth of 11% to $154 million. Meanwhile, net income rose 1.5% to $100 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The measurement seeks to give a more accurate picture of a company’s profitability. Allied Properties delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 10% to $101 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Shares of this REIT currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. It offers a monthly dividend of $0.146 per share. That represents a strong 5.6% yield.

Seek exposure to commercial properties through this top REIT

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is a Toronto-based REIT that owns income-producing commercial properties across Canada. Its shares have declined 4.6% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 8.2% year over year.

Investors got to see this REIT’s second-quarter 2022 earnings on August 8. Property revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $132 million. Meanwhile, net operating income climbed 3.7% to $104 million. The company reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $66.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share — up from $64.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. It delivered AFFO growth of 3.3% to $131 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022.

This REIT last had a solid P/E ratio of 30, putting it in attractive value territory compared to its industry peers. It offers a monthly distribution of $0.072 per share, which represents a 5.3% yield.

One more undervalued REIT that boasts a high yield

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) is the third and final REIT I’d look to snatch up in the first half of September. This Toronto-based REIT is focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealerships properties across Canada. Its shares have dropped 7.8% so far in 2022.

In Q2 2022, Automotive Properties delivered rental revenue growth of 6.5% to $20.8 million. Meanwhile, AFFO jumped 3.8% to $11.4 million. It delivered net income growth of 37% to $60.8 million in the year-to-date period.

Shares of this REIT possess a very favourable P/E ratio of 6.4. It last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.067 per share, representing a tasty 5.9% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT.

More on Investing

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors seeking solid total returns.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

ALERT: 3 Super Gold Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians worried about a looming recession may want to snatch up undervalued gold stocks like B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG) in September.

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Monster Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian self-driving car play could post massive financial growth in the coming years, which should help its stock yield…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

TFSA Portfolio: The 3 Best Stocks to Add While They Are Cheap

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap Canadian stocks are poised to deliver strong growth and will diversify your TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

2 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top growth stocks were once some of the best stocks you can buy. Now, they are some of…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Puja Tayal

The best way to multiply your money is to add the right growth stocks to your diversified portfolio, and hold…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive income from Dividend Aristocrats like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is easy.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA and RRSP Investors: 1 Dividend Aristocrat to Buy as Others Panic

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is a Dividend Aristocrat that's fallen too hard, too fast in recent months.

Read more »