Home » Investing » Love Passive Income? Make Friends With the 5 Best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Love Passive Income? Make Friends With the 5 Best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

If you love passive income, it’s important that you lap up these Canadian Dividend Aristocrats now.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you are seeking regular income without worrying, you should consider adding Dividend Aristocrats to your portfolio. A Dividend Aristocrat is one that has uninterruptedly increased its dividends for five years. However, several Canadian corporations have been paying and growing their dividends for a very long time. So, for investors looking for a reliable passive income, here are my top five stocks that have increased dividends for at least 20 years.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) has increased its dividend for 22 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7%. Its solid dividend track record reflects the strength of its business model that generates resilient cash flows. Notably, TC Energy owns and operates regulated and contracted assets that benefit from high utilization rate, and it delivers solid earnings and cash flows. 

TC Energy’s solid secured projects (it expects to sanction over $5 billion of new projects per annum) and growing demand for energy will likely drive its cash flows and dividend payouts. It is confident in delivering 3-5% growth in its dividend annually in the coming years and is offering a solid dividend yield of 5.7%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is another top stock for passive-income investors. The railroad company transports more than 300 million tons of products and materials annually. Over the years, it has significantly expanded its geographic footprint and consistently delivered solid earnings growth. 

Thanks to its ability to consistently increase earnings, it has paid and raised its dividend for 26 years. Moreover, Canadian National’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 16% during the same period. Looking ahead, Canadian National is expected to benefit from growth in export volumes and freight rate increases. It offers a dividend yield of 1.9%, which is well protected. 

Enbridge 

The third stock is from the energy sector, which has increased its dividend for 27 years at a CAGR of 10%. I’m referring to Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB), which is a must-have in a passive-income portfolio. It owns 40 diversified cash streams. Further, Enbridge benefits from long-term contracts with provisions to reduce price and volume risk. Also, it has creditworthy counterparties and benefits from a solid mix of conventional and renewable assets. 

Enbridge is poised to deliver solid shareholder returns on the back of its multi-billion-dollar secured projects. Meanwhile, solid energy demand, strength in the base business, and benefits from acquisitions and new assets placed into service will support its cash flows and dividend payments. Enbridge stock offers a lucrative dividend yield of 6.3%. 

Fortis

Utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is among the most reliable bets on the TSX to generate passive income for life. It owns low-risk utility assets that generate predictable cash flows. Fortis has increased its dividend for 48 years thanks to its steady cash flows. Meanwhile, it expects a 6% growth in its dividend annually through 2025. 

The company earns nearly all its income from rate-regulated utility assets. This implies that its payouts are safe. Furthermore, Fortis expects to increase its rate base at a CAGR of 6% over the next five years, which would support its dividend payments. Fortis offers a yield of 3.6% at current levels. 

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has the highest track record of dividend growth (it raised dividend for 50 years). Further, it operates a conservative utility business that generates predictable cash flows. Its solid payout history and low-risk business make it a dependable stock for passive-income investors. 

Canadian Utilities continues to invest in regulated and contracted assets that would expand its earnings base and drive dividend payments. Meanwhile, it offers a dividend yield of 4.4%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Cheap High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Andrew Walker

Top stocks paying monthly dividends are on sale for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning in 2022: Be Sure to Factor in Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stubborn inflation in 2022 calls for a new approach to retirement planning. Future retirees are advised to factor inflation into…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Kay Ng

Investors should embrace market volatility by buying good stocks on dips. Here are a few Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

Why Rogers Communications Stock Fell to 2-Year Lows This Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Rogers stock looks attractive from a valuation standpoint right now but a lingering deal and heavy debt are concerns for…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Robin Brown

If you are worried about the stock market and looking for safety, here are three of the safest dividend stocks…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $360 Per Month for Decades

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors have an opportunity to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for portfolios focused on generating passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable financials, these three TSX stocks are an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4.2%

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market environment continues to see heightened volatility, these are two of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »