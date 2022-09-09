Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

If you’ve got $5,000 to invest today, here are three multi-bagger Canadian stocks that have years of potential ahead.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you find great stocks and have an extended time horizon, a $5,000 investment can eventually become a fortune. If you invest $5,000 and earn a constant annual rate of return of 10.5% (equivalent to the S&P 500), your investment could be worth as much as $36,800 in 20 years! That is a 636% total return!

Pick great stocks and hold them for 20 years

The good news is that if you look carefully, you could potentially double your rate of return by picking the best-quality stocks. For example, if you find a stock that sustains a 21% average annual rate of return, the value of your $5,000 investment could skyrocket to $226,300 over 20 years! That is a 4,426% total return!

Certainly, it is very hard for stocks to sustain elevated rates of return for long periods. However, there are a few that seem to consistently outperform the market. Here are three Canadian stocks that could create generational wealth over the next 20 years.

A potential multi-bagger tech stock

Constellation Software has been one of the best-performing stocks on the TSX over the past 15 years. However, with a market cap of $42 billion, it may be more challenging to compound returns at the same +35% annual rate as in the past. That is why I am intrigued by its recent spin-off company called Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI).

It has a similar strategy to acquire and consolidate niche vertical market software businesses. However, its focus is solely on the European market. Given the differing countries, languages, and cultures, niche software providers are fragmented and plentiful.

Further, if Europe hits a recession, Topicus.com will have a great opportunity to pick up businesses at very attractive prices and high rates of return. At $69, the stock is beaten down and looks attractive for a long-term hold.

A real estate stock with a diversified business

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI)(NASDAQ:CIGI) is another stock with an excellent track record. Over 27 years, it has delivered an approximate 20% compounded annual return. Its business doesn’t look to be slowing anytime soon either.

Like Constellation, its growth strategy has largely been supplemented by smart acquisitions. While it is well known as a large commercial real estate broker, Colliers has expanded into lending, property management, design/consulting, project management, and asset management.

Despite an economic slowdown, I still like this business. Over 55% of its earnings are recurring. It has been bolstering its asset management business, which is both reliable and highly profitable. Despite the stock declining this year, its long-term prospects and fundamentals continue to gain momentum.

A Canadian leader in transportation software

If you like technology stocks, Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) is another one to hold for 20 years. It is a leading provider of logistics/transportation networks and software. Given geopolitical tensions, the global supply chain is increasingly complex. Fortunately, Descartes helps simplify these challenges for businesses.

Descartes has earned shareholders a very nice 27% compounded annual rate of return over the past decade. The company is very profitable. Likewise, it generates a lot of excess cash, which it generally re-invests into acquisitions. It just announced strong second-quarter results on Wednesday. Revenues and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew 18% year over year.

The company has +$200 million of net cash. If a recession hits, it will be able to deploy this into cheap software businesses. For a high-quality business that is a leader in its field, Descartes is the perfect stock to buy and hold for the next 20 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC, Constellation Software, DESCARTES SYS, and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC, Constellation Software, DESCARTES SYS, and Descartes Systems Group.

More on Stocks for Beginners

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Stop Trying to Invest and Buy These Stocks Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding the right stocks to invest in a TFSA doesn’t have to be complicated. If you know what to look…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

3 Crucial Factors to Consider Before You Buy Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're new to investing and wondering how to pick the right stocks, here are some important factors to consider.

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

Why Rogers Communications Stock Fell to 2-Year Lows This Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Rogers stock looks attractive from a valuation standpoint right now but a lingering deal and heavy debt are concerns for…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Caution! Air Canada’s Stock Price Recovery Could Run Out of Steam in Q4

| Jitendra Parashar

These key factors suggest that the ongoing price recovery in Air Canada stock could run out of steam in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain unpredictable today, as investors continue to react to the Bank of Canada’s latest rate…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: How to Invest in Global Value Stocks With ETFs

| Tony Dong

ETFs can be a great way of gaining diversified exposure to value stocks from around the world.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Puja Tayal

The best way to multiply your money is to add the right growth stocks to your diversified portfolio, and hold…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield dividend stocks that can overcome the headwinds are viable options for income investors.

Read more »