Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 9

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 9

Rebounding commodity prices could help the commodity-heavy TSX Composite benchmark inch up at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian stocks continued to trade on a positive note for the second consecutive session on Thursday with the help of a sharp rally in commodity prices across the board. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 172 points, or 0.9%, for the day to settle at 19,413, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s latest statement indicating continued aggressive rate hikes in the near term. While nearly all key sectors traded on a positive note, shares of metals mining companies and companies from financials, industrials, and technology sectors led the broader market rally.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of the Canadian uranium firm Nexgen Energy (TSX:NXE)(NYSE:NXE) popped by 10% yesterday to $6.07 per share. In the last few days, news reports have claimed that some countries are trying to reopen their idled nuclear power plants to give a boost to their energy supply amid consistently rising oil prices, which could be the primary reason for a recent rally in uranium stocks.

While the recent movement in NXE stock looks impressive, long-term investors may want to remain cautious due to its seemingly weak fundamental outlook and high stock volatility. Year to date, Nexgen stock now trades with 9.6% gains.

Dye & Durham, Lithium Americas, First Quantum Minerals, and Denison Mines were also among the best-performing TSX Composite components, as they rose by more than 7% each Thursday.

In contrast, North West Company, Bausch Health Companies, Equinox Gold, and Canada Goose were among the worst-performing stocks on the exchange, as they fell by at least 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Barrick Gold, and Canadian Natural Resources were among the most active stocks on the TSX.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, commodity prices across the board were trading on a strong bullish note, pointing to a higher opening for TSX stocks today. Canadian investors may want to watch the employment change numbers this morning, which could give further direction to the stock market.

On the corporate events front, the Canadian value retailer Dollarama is expected to report its July quarter results today. Street analysts expect the company to register a 32.4% year-over-year increase in its quarterly earnings to $0.64 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

ALERT: 3 Super Gold Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians worried about a looming recession may want to snatch up undervalued gold stocks like B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG) in September.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks Warren Buffett has Bought

| Andrew Button

While Warren Buffett isn’t known for investing in Canadian stocks, he has owned a few. Let’s take a look at…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Cheap Metal TSX Stocks to Snatch Up in September

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Base metals are gaining momentum. That should spur investors to target TSX stocks like Russel Metals Inc. (TSX:RUS) and others…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Top Gold Stock Has a Huge, Growing Dividend

| Joey Frenette

Investors typically hold gold to preserve wealth and diversify their portfolio. During these uncertain times, Barrick Gold stock looks too…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued recovery in commodity prices should help the TSX benchmark open sharply higher today.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Metal Stock (With Dividends) I’d Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This metal stock could be one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why First Quantum (TSX:FM) Stock Dived by 17% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling metals prices could be responsible for driving FM stock lower lately.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

When Will TSX Gold Stocks Recover?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX gold stocks have dropped 40% since April. It may be time for investors to explore for bargains.

Read more »