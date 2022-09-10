Home » Investing » 3 Forever Dividend Stocks for $300 in Monthly Income

3 Forever Dividend Stocks for $300 in Monthly Income

These dividend stocks provide solid passive income, and all get paid out once a month!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors can sometimes come across stellar dividend stocks that pay out on a monthly basis. These can be key at times like these, with a volatile market, high inflation, and rising interest rates. Today, I’m going to cover three dividend stocks that can pay out a total of $300 per month, or $3,600 per year!

Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT (TSX:MR.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on retail, office, and industrial spaces. It’s incredibly cheap on the TSX today, trading at just 5.08 times earnings. During its second quarter, the company saw a mild increase in rental revenue, though net income was down 2% and funds from operations down by 7%. However, occupancy stayed stable at 87%. Further, it’s been signing on more and more new lease agreements.

Melcor REIT currently offers an 8% dividend yield for Canadian investors. It pays that dividend out monthly, coming in at $0.48 per share on an annual basis. And it’s cheap at just $6 per share. So, to make $100 per month, or $1,200 per year, it would take an investment of $15,000 on the TSX today.

Automotive Properties REIT

Another REIT you should consider among monthly dividend stocks is Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN). Automotive REIT owns 64 income-producing commercial properties across Canada, with automotive dealerships its main source of income. Not only has this meant stable income in years past, but it likely means more in the future.

Canadians are shifting to electric vehicles, with many trading in their old cars for these new (potentially cheaper) options. So, you can bet Automotive REIT will be in business for some time. During its latest earnings report, it reported stable results with valuation remaining consistent, with its debt-to-gross book value ratio at 41.2% — well within value range. Automotive REIT trades at just 5.15 times earnings.

You can pick up a 6.03% dividend yield today, coming to $0.80 per share annually at just $13 per share. So, to make that $100 per month, it would take an investment of $19,500.

CT REIT

Finally, CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is another strong, stable company to look for dividend stocks with monthly income. The company actually saw an improvement in performance over the last few years, even during the pandemic. It managed to renew lease agreements, with an average agreement lasting over a decade!

And yet, it remains in value territory, trading at just 11.93 times earnings. So, you can lock in a 5.34% dividend yield and continue to see shares and performance rise. Most recently, that included net operating income rising 3.7% year over year. The dividend comes to $0.87 per share annually at $16 per share. So, for $100 per month, it would take an investment of $22,068.

Bottom line

So, there you have it. These REITs provide you solid and stable monthly income as well as future returns. And it’s all at valuable, not to mention cheap, share prices. You can therefore make $3,600 in passive income each year by investing a total of $56,568 on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 50: How to Turn a $25,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $475,000

| Andrew Walker

Young investors can take advantage of this popular investing strategy to build meaningful savings for an early retirement.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Easily Earn $412 Every Month for Life!

| Robin Brown

Here's how Canadian investors can use the TFSA to easily buy two stocks and earn $412 (or more) a month…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a $6,000 TFSA

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors with some cash to put to work can buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for portfolios…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices today for portfolios focused on passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to in Invest for Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding a mix of investments takes time and patience. Here are three easy stocks to invest in today that can…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Risk-Averse Canadians: Earn Moderate but Safe Income From 2 ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors, including beginners, could earn moderate but safe passive income every quarter from two ETFs with lower risk ratings.

Read more »

Modern skyscrapers in business district
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? Create $33 in Passive Income Every Month for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks can create monthly income that lasts a lifetime, all for a low investment of $6,000.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Passive Income: Imagine $390 Tax-Free Per Month for Life!

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »