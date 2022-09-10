Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Passive Income: Easily Earn $412 Every Month for Life!

TFSA Passive Income: Easily Earn $412 Every Month for Life!

Here’s how Canadian investors can use the TFSA to easily buy two stocks and earn $412 (or more) a month in reliable passive income!

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you want to avoid stock market volatility and still earn an attractive return, buying dividend stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a great idea. Today, most Canadian investors can put as much as $81,500 into their TFSA, where they can invest, earn income, and pay zero tax on those earnings.

The TSX stock market is full of large, solid, dividend-paying companies. Many of these have been paying and growing their dividends for years and even decades.

These blue-chip stocks often have economically resilient business models, and their stocks tend to outperform in bad economic times. If you are looking for tax-free passive income for your TFSA, here are two stocks that could help you earn a massive monthly payout.

BCE

With a market capitalization of $58 billion, BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest telecommunications company. Just like power, data, cellular coverage, and internet service are essential for individuals, families, and businesses. BCE is Canada’s top choice with over 22 million subscribers to its services.

BCE earns a stable baseline of revenues and cash flows from its wide array of contracted services. As a result, it is a great stock to hold for reliable passive income in your TFSA.

This year, it has spent nearly $5 billion to expand its fibre optic and 5G infrastructure. While this will reduce earnings in the near term, it will lead to outsized free cash flow returns in the next few years.

That means that it is likely to continue its very long track record of high single-digit dividend growth. Regardless, BCE stock already pays a substantial dividend yield of 5.8%. Getting annual dividend rate increases is just the cherry on the cake for this very defensive TFSA stock.

Enbridge

Another great TFSA stock for an outsized stream of passive income is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). Since 2008, Enbridge has grown its dividend rate by over 400%! For the past 10 years, it has increased its annual dividend by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%!

Enbridge has grown from just a pipeline company to a diverse integrated energy business. It owns and operates nearly 95,000 miles of natural gas and oil pipelines, several export terminals, crucial gas utilities, 24 wind farms, 17 solar projects, seven renewable natural gas facilities, and various other traditional and renewable energy assets.

Today, its assets have become essential to the North American economy. 98% of its revenues are contracted or regulated and 80% are hedged against in inflationary costs. Like BCE, its baseline of cash flows is predictive and reliable.

It has a plan to grow distributable cash flows by a 5-7% compounded rate over the next three years. Chances are good its dividend will grow by the same rate. Up front, this TFSA stock earns a 6.33% dividend yield on its share cost today. For passive income and modest upside, Enbridge is an ideal TFSA stock.

How Foolish investors can earn $412 a month in their TFSAs

If you split a TFSA equally between these two stocks, you could capture an average dividend yield of 6.065%. For a full TFSA contribution limit of $81,500, you could earn $411.91 on monthly tax-free income. The best part is that next year (and likely years after) you could earn more, as these companies continue to increase their dividends for years and possibly decades ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a $6,000 TFSA

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors with some cash to put to work can buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for portfolios…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to in Invest for Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding a mix of investments takes time and patience. Here are three easy stocks to invest in today that can…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices today for portfolios focused on passive income.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Risk-Averse Canadians: Earn Moderate but Safe Income From 2 ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors, including beginners, could earn moderate but safe passive income every quarter from two ETFs with lower risk ratings.

Read more »

Modern skyscrapers in business district
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? Create $33 in Passive Income Every Month for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks can create monthly income that lasts a lifetime, all for a low investment of $6,000.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Passive Income: Imagine $390 Tax-Free Per Month for Life!

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Scoop up 2 High-Yield REITs Instead of Buying Investment Properties

| Christopher Liew, CFA

In an unstable housing market, real estate investors can take positions in two high-yield REITs instead of purchasing investment properties.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian commodity stocks such as Enbridge and Agnico-Eagle are trading at reasonable valuations while offering investors tasty dividend yields.

Read more »