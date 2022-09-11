Home » Investing » 2 Passive-Income Investments to Shield a TFSA From an Inflationary Recession

2 Passive-Income Investments to Shield a TFSA From an Inflationary Recession

I’d buy Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and another high-yielding value investment on the dip for passive income.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

High-yielding REITs (real estate investment trusts) seem like great plays to help shield your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) from the ongoing impact of high inflation as well as the much-expected economic recession to come. Indeed, REITs may be less correlated to the broader equity markets, with betas (a gauge of volatility) on the lower end of the spectrum. That said, REITs are not immune to market-wide turbulence, as demonstrated by their wild swoons for most of the year.

Many “stable” REITs have been knocked down, as investors rushed to cash. Recessions can have quite an impact on a REIT’s distribution growth and stability. Still, many of Canada’s best-run REITs, I believe, are oversold, with yields that are much higher than where they are normally.

Without further ado, consider Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), two of my favourite REITs that have been unfairly dragged lower over the past year.

Passive-income stock #1: Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT is an easy-to-understand residential REIT that tends to be quick to slip at the first signs of broader economic trouble. Shares plunged during the coronavirus crash of 2020 only to fully recover to meet new highs. Fast forward to today, and 2022 has dragged the stock right back to where it was in early 2020. Down around 30% from its high, income investors seem to be worried that vacancy rates will creep higher, as the lights go out on the Canadian economy.

Though CAPREIT is a residential REIT with resilient funds from operations (FFOs) through tough times, many may be quick to ditch shares, because it doesn’t have the highest yield in the world. After a nasty slide, shares yields 3.3%, which is on the high end of historical averages.

CAPREIT will always be growth oriented, but as rates rise and rent collection rates fall under a bit of pressure, the wind at its back will shift to its head. In any case, CAPREIT is more than capable of powering through such a rough patch. The REIT has a front-row seat to the Vancouver and Toronto rental markets. These markets are unlikely to cool off for too long, even if the real estate market is due for a correction in 2023.

Passive-income stock #2: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT is another high-quality REIT that’s been tossed aside amid the market carnage. The retail REIT has been through tough times before, only to come rising out of the rubble in a hurry. With an ambitious plan to expand beyond retail real estate, Smart is likely due for some multiple expansion come the next bull market.

For now, Smart has a retail behemoth in Wal-Mart keeping its sails steady through what could be choppier market waters. Around two-thirds of its locations have a Wal-Mart, which is a defensive kingpin that could keep mall traffic elevated through a recession.

Shares yield a secure 6.8%, making SRU.UN one of the best passive-income plays for investors looking to get bang for their buck.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Smart REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Smart REIT and Walmart Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn $551 in Monthly Passive Income With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

By investing $45,000 each in these two Canadian dividend stocks right now, you can start earning a combined monthly passive…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian REITs Have Dividend Yields of Over 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian REITs, such as Killam Apartment, offers portfolio diversification and the opportunity to create a passive-income stream.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: A Passive-Income Stock to Buy and Hold Indefinitely

| Joey Frenette

Currently, I'm a big fan of Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) and its 4.6% dividend yield.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Quality dividend stocks like Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) can deliver stable returns in the long haul, setting you up for life!

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and SmartCentre REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top Canadian value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Invest $5,000 Today, Earning $400 in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income should be just that: passive. So, make an investment just once and see how it can build without…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can buy TSX industry leaders at cheap prices right now for a portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Forever Dividend Stocks for $300 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks provide solid passive income, and all get paid out once a month!

Read more »