Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Earn $551 in Monthly Passive Income With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

Earn $551 in Monthly Passive Income With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

By investing $45,000 each in these two Canadian dividend stocks right now, you can start earning a combined monthly passive income of $551 (or around $6,613 per year).

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

High inflation and rising interest rates are continuing to haunt investors. These macroeconomic concerns have triggered a stock market selloff, with the TSX Composite Index trading with 9.2% year-to-date losses. The inflationary pressure is also hurting consumers’ purchasing power, as they continue to cut back on discretionary expenses.

In such a tough economic environment, having a reliable source of monthly passive income really helps. While there are many ways to earn passive income each month, investing in some fundamentally strong dividend stocks could be one of the easiest ones.

In this article, I’ll talk about two of the best Canadian dividend stocks that could help you earn about $551 in monthly passive income if you have the risk appetite to invest $45,000 in each of them right now.

Freehold Royalties stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a Calgary-headquartered oil and natural gas-focused royalties company with a market cap of about $2.2 billion. This Canadian dividend stock has a solid dividend yield of around 7.6% at the current market price of $14.30 per share. If you invest about $45,000 in this Canadian stock right now, you could easily earn $283 in monthly passive income, as it distributes its dividends on a monthly basis.

In four years between 2017 and 2021, Freehold Royalties’s total revenue has risen by 37% to $206.2 million. More importantly, strengthening commodity prices and its acquisitions in recent years have helped the company increase its adjusted annual earnings by 430% during the same period to $0.53 per share. While the prices of energy products have witnessed a correction in the last couple of months, they’re still not far away from their multi-year highs with the help of consistently growing demand. Given that, you could expect Freehold Royalties to continue reporting solid earnings growth in the coming years.

Sienna Senior Living stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be another reliable dividend stock to own to earn passive income each month. This Markham-based seniors’ living options firm has a market cap of $955 million, as its stock trades at $13.10 per share. The company owns and operates seniors’ living residences in British Columbia and Ontario provinces to provide long-term-care options.

SIA stock currently has a strong yield of around 7.1% and distributes dividends every month. So, if you invest $45,000 in its stock right now, it will help you earn roughly $268 in monthly passive income, which is equivalent to nearly $3,215 per year.

After the COVID-19 pandemic-related operational challenges badly affected its operations in the last couple of years, Sienna is already on a path to a healthy financial recovery. While the occupancy of its retirement residences is improving each quarter, its long-term-care occupancy continues to remain strong, as it reached 95.5% in the second quarter. During the quarter, its total same property net operating profit rose by 9.8% to $33.1 million.

According to Sienna’s estimates, the population of +85-year age group in Canada is expected to triple in the next 25 years, which could create strong demand for its seniors’ living options and accelerate its financial growth. That’s why apart from generating monthly passive income, its stock has the potential to deliver solid returns on your investments in the long run.

Bottom line

As I highlighted above, if you invest $45,000 each in these two Canadian dividend stocks right now, you could expect to receive roughly $551 in monthly passive income. That said, I highly recommend investors diversify their stock portfolio by adding some more fundamentally strong stocks to it instead of investing a big sum of money in just two stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian REITs Have Dividend Yields of Over 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian REITs, such as Killam Apartment, offers portfolio diversification and the opportunity to create a passive-income stream.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: A Passive-Income Stock to Buy and Hold Indefinitely

| Joey Frenette

Currently, I'm a big fan of Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) and its 4.6% dividend yield.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Quality dividend stocks like Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) can deliver stable returns in the long haul, setting you up for life!

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and SmartCentre REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top Canadian value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Invest $5,000 Today, Earning $400 in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income should be just that: passive. So, make an investment just once and see how it can build without…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can buy TSX industry leaders at cheap prices right now for a portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Forever Dividend Stocks for $300 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks provide solid passive income, and all get paid out once a month!

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 50: How to Turn a $25,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $475,000

| Andrew Walker

Young investors can take advantage of this popular investing strategy to build meaningful savings for an early retirement.

Read more »