Home » Investing » Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Your $300 investment will go a long way if you buy two simple TSX stocks that are beating the market year to date.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

One of the market myths is the September Effect; it’s the month when stocks deliver the weakest returns. But for some investors, it’s more of market psychology than an anomaly. The TSX has been on a roller-coaster ride since late February 2022, and because of several factors, the downward pressure on stocks continues this month.

However, despite the volatility, smart investors will not turn away from the market but will stay invested. You can do the same in a challenging investment landscape by keeping your strategy plain and simple.

Assuming you have $300 to invest right now, consider investing in North West Company (TSX:NWC) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL). Besides the lower-risk profiles, both stocks are beating the market year to date.

Consumer staple

NWC shareholders of record, as of September 30, 2022, will receive higher dividends (2.7%-per-share increase) effective October 14, 2022. The board of directors announced the hike after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022. Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Dan McConnell said, “Our business remains strong, especially when compared to pre-pandemic sales and earnings levels.”

The $1.61 billion company is a retailer of food and everyday products and services. NWC caters to hard-to-reach rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. In the three months ended July 31, 2022, consolidated sales increased 2.4% to $578.9 million versus Q2 fiscal 2021.

Although net earnings and earnings from operations declined 23.5% and 21.2% year over year, McConnell said the quarterly results reflect the continuation of cycling through the significant COVID-19-related sales and earnings gains over the past two years.

McConnell added, “Our customers are shifting their purchasing to adapt to the reality of lower government income support and higher inflation.” He assured that management will remain focused on providing the essential, everyday products and services that meet customers’ needs.

NWC is also suitable for long-term investors. Its total return in 20.02 years is 3,063.91%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.83%. If you invest today, the share price is $33.60 (+0.22% year to date), while the dividend yield is 4.3%.

Consumer discretionary

Dollarama is a top performer in the consumer discretionary sector. At $80.59 per share, current investors enjoy a 27.59% year-to-date gain in addition to the modest but safe 0.26% dividend. This $23.35 billion value retailer offers consumable products, general merchandise, and seasonal items (in-store and online).

In Q2 fiscal 2023 (three months ended July 31, 2022), sales and comparable sales increased 18.2% and 13.2%, respectively, versus the same quarter in fiscal 2022. The bottom line, or net earnings, increased 32.3% year over year to $193.48 million. Notably, operating income climbed 30.3% to $287.4 million from a year ago.

Neil Rossy, Dollarama’s president and CEO, said, “Our strong performance in the first half of fiscal 2023 reflects a sustained consumer response to our unique value proposition, especially for everyday essentials.” He also noted that Canadians are adapting to the high-inflation environment.   

Management is rebuilding its inventory to ensure that Dollarama’s conveniently located stores are well stocked for customers in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Consumer defensive

NWC and Dollarama are sound yet simple investments. Your $300 position in these two consumer-defensive stocks could go a long way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These three dividend stocks are among the best options for earning monthly passive income.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Value Investors: 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks

| Kay Ng

Cheap dividend stocks can be lucrative investments if you buy and sell strategically. They can also pay nice dividend income…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Rising Volatility: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying business, stable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three stocks, despite…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Upside

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the place to compound passive income. Here's two top Canadian dividend stocks with substantial long-term upside.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $179,000

| Andrew Walker

The market correction gives new investors a chance to buy top TSX stocks at cheap prices for a self-directed TFSA…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Ideal ETFs for Hands-Off Investors

| Adam Othman

If you can identify the right ETFs following a resilient and steadily growing market segment, you may hold them for…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$30 Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks offer decent growth along with solid dividend payments.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

Forget Cash in Your TFSA: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Instead

| Daniel Da Costa

Don't make the mistake of holding too much cash in your TFSA. Instead, here are two of the best dividend…

Read more »