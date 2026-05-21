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Is This Canadian Stock a Value Trap or a Hidden Gem?

Canadian Tire looks cheap enough to raise eyebrows, but strong earnings and shareholder returns suggest it may be a hidden gem.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canadian Tire has a trusted brand and diversified retail mix that can hold up even when consumers get cautious.
  • Recent results showed earnings strength, plus ongoing focus and asset sales to sharpen the core business.
  • At a modest valuation with a big dividend and buybacks, it could reward patience if sales stabilize.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Tire

Some cheap stocks deserve suspicion, others just need patience. That’s the tricky part of value investing. A stock can look cheap when sales are weak, profits are falling, debt is heavy, or the dividend looks better than the business underneath it. That’s a value trap. But a hidden gem can look similar on the surface. The difference comes from improving earnings, a strong brand, cash returns, and a plan that can rebuild growth.

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

CTC

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) sits right in the middle of that debate. It has one of Canada’s most trusted retail names, a huge loyalty program, a solid dividend, and real pressure from cautious consumers. That makes it an ideal “which is it?” stock.

Canadian Tire stock is one of Canada’s best-known retailers. It owns Canadian Tire stores, SportChek, Mark’s, Party City Canada, Petroleum, Pro Hockey Life, and a financial services arm through Canadian Tire Bank. That gives it reach across auto, tools, home, outdoor gear, apparel, sporting goods, fuel, and credit products.

That broad mix helps. Canadian Tire stock doesn’t depend on one narrow category. Shoppers may delay patio furniture or hockey gear when budgets tighten, but they still need auto parts, home basics, workwear, and seasonal essentials. Still, the value-trap concern makes sense. Consumer spending remains uneven, and discretionary categories can slow quickly when households feel squeezed.

Showing strength

The last year showed Canadian Tire trying to sharpen its focus. Its True North strategy aims to simplify the business, improve loyalty, build better digital tools, and drive productivity. The company also sold Helly Hansen to Kontoor Brands for about $1.3 billion, which helped it refocus on core Canadian retail operations. Canadian Tire stock then strengthened Triangle Rewards through major partnerships, giving it more ways to keep customers inside its ecosystem.

That loyalty piece matters more than it may seem. Triangle Rewards has nearly 12 million members across Canadian Tire stock, SportChek, Mark’s, and other banners. In a tougher retail market, repeat customers can make a big difference. Loyalty data can also help Canadian Tire stock target offers more effectively when shoppers hunt harder for value.

The latest earnings looked steadier than a typical trap story. In Q1 2026, consolidated revenue rose 3.3% to $3.6 billion. Retail revenue rose 2.9%, or 5% excluding Petroleum. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.02, compared with $0.67 a year earlier, or $2 on a normalized continuing operations basis. That shows earnings held up, even as consumers stayed selective.

What to watch

The weak spot was comparable sales. Consolidated comparable sales fell 1% in Q1. So no, this wasn’t a perfect quarter. Investors should watch that number closely because it shows whether existing stores can grow without relying only on price, new stores, or cost cuts.

Valuation keeps the hidden-gem argument alive. Canadian Tire stock recently traded around 14.3 times earnings, and EPS around $11.10. The company offers up a 4.2% dividend yield, and also raised the dividend for the 16th straight year in 2025 and plans to repurchase up to $400 million of Class A non-voting shares by the end of 2026.

That doesn’t scream deep bargain. But it does look reasonable for a profitable, iconic Canadian retailer that still returns cash to shareholders. The stock doesn’t need explosive growth to work. Modest sales gains, protected margins, dividend growth, and buybacks could still create solid long-term returns.

Bottom line

Canadian Tire stock isn’t an obvious slam dunk. That’s what makes the question interesting. A true value trap would show shrinking relevance and weakening cash returns. Canadian Tire stock still shows too much brand strength, earnings power, loyalty reach, and shareholder discipline to dismiss it that easily. Meanwhile, investors can bring in strong income from even $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CTC.A$172.8040$7.20$288.00Quarterly$6,912.00

So, is Canadian Tire stock a value trap or a hidden gem? Right now, it looks more like a patient hidden-gem candidate. But investors need to keep one eye on comparable sales. That number will tell the real story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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