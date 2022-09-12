Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

These Canadian companies will remain around for decades, generating solid income and growth for their shareholders.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you are looking for stocks to add to your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) portfolio, consider adding the ones with staying power. In simple terms, this implies buying and holding shares of the companies that have well-established businesses that generate solid cash flows with the ability to withstand economic downturns. Against this background, let’s look at two stocks with unbelievable staying power. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard 

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a must-have stock for your TFSA portfolio. It is one of the safest stocks that offer stability, income, and growth. It operates a recession-resilient business with a robust coast-to-coast presence in Canada and a solid foothold in the U.S. (operates in 47 out of 50 states). Its significant scale, solid sales growth, and ability to acquire and integrate fast-growing businesses support my bullish outlook. 

For instance, Couche-Tard’s revenue has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11% since 2012. Further, Couche-Tard’s gross profit grew at a CAGR of 14% during the same period. Thanks to its solid sales and operating leverage, Couche-Tard’s operating income and adjusted diluted EPS (earnings per share) have increased at a CAGR of 20% since 2012. 

Its profitable growth and increased cash flows have led Couche-Tard to reward its shareholders with increased dividend and share repurchases. Notably, its dividend grew at a CAGR of 24.7% in the past decade. 

Looking ahead, its strong organic sales and solid earnings base will support growth and dividend payments. Moreover, its focus on growing market share in the U.S. and expansion into new markets bode well for growth. Also, strategic acquisitions will further accelerate its growth (It’s worth mentioning that Couche-Tard has completed 68 acquisitions since 2004 that have added 10,700 stores to its network). Furthermore, its solid balance sheet, investment capacity, and low-cost debt will drive its sales and earnings. 

Fortis

Like Couche-Tard, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is another reliable stock to add to your TFSA portfolio. It operates a low-risk business with rate-regulated assets. Its conservative business remains immune to economic cycles and generates robust cash to drive its growth and dividend payments. 

For instance, Fortis has increased its dividend for 48 years, implying investors can rely on it for a worry-free dividend income irrespective of market conditions. Further, Fortis is confident in enhancing its shareholders’ returns by growing its dividend by 6% per annum through 2025.

Its dividend outlook is supported by its predictable cash flows and rate base expansion. Fortis, through its $20 billion capital program, plans to increase its rate base at a CAGR of 6% through 2026. Further, its focus on pursuing energy infrastructure investments and expansion of renewable power generation capabilities bode well for growth. Investors can earn a well-protected dividend yield of 3.7% by investing in Fortis stock.

Bottom line

These two Canadian companies have businesses that remain resilient to economic downturns. Further, they have multiple growth catalysts that support my bullish outlook, implying investors can rely on them amid all market conditions.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks (With Dividend Yields Over 6%) to Earn Steady Cash

| Sneha Nahata

If you seek reliable and high-dividend-yielding stocks, consider adding these Canadian corporations to your portfolio now.

Read more »

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Stock: 3 Top Reasons to Buy This Safe Dividend Stock Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons you may want to add a safe dividend stock like Canadian National to your portfolio right…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers Will Adore This Passive-Income Stock With Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly passive-income stock is a perfect buy for the investor wanting high dividends along with solid growth.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for incredibly cheap stocks that pay passive income, here are three of my top stock picks…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable is one of the largest clean energy companies globally and provides significant upside potential for investors.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

What Sets Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock Apart in Bear Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here's why Fortis is one of the best defensive dividend stocks on the TSX today.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 By the Time You Retire

| Aditya Raghunath

Long-term Canadian investors can consider buying shares of Shopify and Green Thumb Industries to generate stellar returns over the next…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Your $300 investment will go a long way if you buy two simple TSX stocks that are beating the market…

Read more »