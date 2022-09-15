Home » Investing » How to Supercharge Your RRSP Fund as a Recession Looms

How to Supercharge Your RRSP Fund as a Recession Looms

NFI (TSX:NFI) stock has been beaten down over numerous issues, but there is hope for long-term-thinking RRSP investors.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

The recent volatility hailstorm shouldn’t derail your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) fund if you’ve got a long-term mindset. Remember, by being an investor, you’re signing up for the good days and bad. The bear market of 2022 won’t drag on forever. Odds are, it’ll serve as a magnificent entry point in the grander scheme of things. Now, that doesn’t mean you’ll catch the bottom.

That’s virtually impossible for everyone who can’t see the future. With a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach and a disciplined mindset, you can obtain a pretty good cost basis on the way down. Heck, it may even come close to the bottom, as you continue lowering your average price paid with every major leg lower in markets.

Your RRSP is meant for retirement (or buying a home), so if you’re a young investor who’s got many years or decades to invest, you should not let days like Tuesday get you down. For long-term investors, such days are actually desired so that you can pick up more of what you love at lower prices.

Indeed, money managers who need to show consistent gains year after year will dread such big down days. But for RRSP investors, treat it as any big sale on merchandise. If you see something you like, pick up a few shares. If not, there’s no harm in doing absolutely nothing as you wait for the storm to calm.

How to supercharge your RRSP: Buy as others sell!

To supercharge your RRSP, though, you should at least think about nibbling into high-quality, blue-chip stocks that Mr. Market may have completely wrong. You see, when panic and fear are in Bay and Wall Street, sometimes good merchandise gets unfairly dragged lower.

What about those positive developments that induced a rally the week prior? Those tend to be too quickly forgotten by fearful investors. So, if you’ve got the temperament, buying big down days can jolt your RRSP’s long-term returns. But you’ve got to be willing to take a bit of pain and deal with the discomfort that comes with hitting the “buy” button, when so many others around you are selling. It’s not easy to be contrarian, especially when markets are in free fall. That said, it can be tremendously rewarding.

At this juncture, I’m a fan of NFI (TSX:NFI) on the dip.

NFI

NFI is a bus maker that’s under a tremendous amount of pressure, down 53% over the past year and around 77% from its all-time high hit back in 2018. It’s been a difficult drag for the firm, as orders have been quite muted. As a cyclical firm, NFI is bound to face ongoing sales pressure once the recession arrives. With a boatload of debt ($950 million in net debt for a $1.07 billion company) weighing down the balance sheet, NFI finds itself in a tough spot, as rates rise and orders take a hit.

Indeed, things seem bleak for the firm. Still, over the long haul, I think NFI will see better days, as orders pick up and localities look to electrify their fleets. NFI is a stealthy way to play the electric bus boom. Until it can boom again, supply chain hiccups will need to be resolved, and the firm will need to make it through a recession year.

In any case, the stock goes for just 1.1 times price to book, making it a deep-value play on the TSX. There’s a 1.53% dividend yield that I think management should cut if it slogs through 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group.

More on Investing

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Growth Stocks (Under $30) That Could Double in 2 to 3 Years

| Sneha Nahata

When the economic environment improves, these two growth stocks could rebound strongly and deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

value for money
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap in September

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) won't make you rich, but it can help you preserve your wealth.

Read more »

warning or alert
Stocks for Beginners

Earnings Alert! BRP Stock Is a Screaming Buy After its Q2 Earnings Event

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons I find DOO stock highly undervalued after its Q2 earnings event.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Post-Merge: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Chris MacDonald

The highly anticipated Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) Merge has gone off without a hitch. Here's what that means for investors right now.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Should You Drop Energy Stocks Before the Recession Kicks in?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian energy stocks with overflowing cash flows are worth holding despite a looming recession.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Strengthen Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Looking for stocks that could strengthen your portfolio? Here are three blue-chip stocks that should be on your radar.

Read more »

Value for money
Energy Stocks

2 Value Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock and Cineplex stock are two of the most undervalued and underappreciated names on the TSX today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Get Paid Each Month With REITs

| Adam Othman

The monthly distribution frequency of REITs is one of the reasons why they are coveted choices for passive income.

Read more »