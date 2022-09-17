2 of the Safest U.S. Stocks Right Now

If you’re looking to add U.S. stocks to your portfolio in this environment, here are two of the safest companies to consider.

Diversifying your investments and buying U.S. stocks is never a bad idea. While there are plenty of high-quality Canadian stocks to initially build a portfolio, gaining exposure to the world’s largest economy is also important. And because the American economy is so dominant, some of the safest stocks to buy right now are U.S. stocks.

In general, some of the best businesses to buy are large, blue-chip stocks. In addition, you’ll want to look for stocks that have resilient operations and can minimize the impact a slowing economy may have on their business.

So, in this environment, with several factors impacting companies around the world, here are two of the safest U.S. stocks to consider adding to your portfolio right now.

One of the most popular and safest U.S. stocks to buy now

The U.S. is filled with tonnes of the world’s largest companies, which is why there are so many U.S. stocks that you can buy and hold for the long term. But without a doubt, one of the best and safest U.S. stocks to buy is Apple (NASDAQ:APPL).

Apple is well known as the maker of iPhones, iPads, and AirPods — three of its most popular products that earn the company billions in revenue each year. However, Apple also offers a tonne of services as well, such as Apple Music, Apple T.V., etc., which are significant to keep its loyal customer base in the Apple ecosystem.

Therefore, because of its well-known brand and strong customer loyalty, Apple has a significant competitive advantage over its competitors — a major reason why it’s such an excellent long-term stock.

Furthermore, because it’s consistently growing its sales and earnings, it’s a stock that you can have confidence buying today if you plan to hold for the long haul.

In fact, going back 15 years, Apple has only had two years in which its revenue didn’t grow. In 2016, sales fell 7.7% year over year, and in 2019, sales fell by 2% from the year prior. Plus, in each of those years, the company continued to earn a profit and generate incredible free cash flow.

Therefore, if you’re looking for some of the safest U.S. stocks that you can buy today and hold for years to come, Apple is one of the best companies in the world to consider.

A top consumer staple stock

In addition to Apple, some of the safest businesses you can buy in any country are consumer staple stocks. However, with that being said, some of the largest and best consumer staple stocks to own are U.S. stocks.

And while there are a few high-quality consumer staples to choose from, there’s no question that one of the safest U.S. stocks is Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Procter & Gamble is a massive company with a market cap of more than $330 billion that manufactures and sells essential household items from toothpaste to laundry detergent. Procter and Gamble is one of the safest U.S. stocks to buy due to all the essential products it sells.

Furthermore, it doesn’t just manufacture and sell toothpaste. P&G owns some of the most well-known brands in these industries — another major reason why it’s so safe and reliable. This is why, back in the Great Recession, P&G still managed to grow its sales through 2008 while also increasing its earnings that year by over 15% from the year prior.

Plus, in addition to P&G’s resiliency in past recessions, the stock has now reported 16 straight quarters of at least mid-single-digit organic growth. So, while it’s one of the best U.S. stocks to buy in this uncertain environment, it’s also one that you can plan to hold for the long haul.