Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

Are you looking for stocks you can hold for the next three decades? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Investing should be seen as a long-term journey. The longer your investment horizon, the greater your chances of finding success. This is because many things can affect stock prices in the short term. However, over the long term, the only thing that really matters is a business’s ability to execute. Choosing the right stocks to hold in your portfolio could also help you reach your financial goals.

In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks you can hold for the next three decades.

This is my top TSX pick

If I could only pick one TSX stock for the next three decades, it would be Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). The reason this company interests me so much is because of the growth potential that exists within the e-commerce industry. Even in the most developed countries, less than a third of all retail sales occur online. However, with younger consumers really helping push the industry forward, it’s almost certain that ecommerce will eventually represent a much larger portion of the retail industry.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Shopify reported US$1.295 billion in revenue. One factor helping Shopify achieve those kinds of numbers may be its impressive enterprise partnership network. By helping its merchants connect their stores to platforms offered by Meta Platforms, Walmart, Spotify, YouTube, and many more, Shopify puts its stores in front of as many consumers as possible. If you’re looking for one growth stock that could help push your portfolio forward over the next three decades, I suggest considering Shopify.

A reliable compounder of growth

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world. It operates a portfolio consisting of more than US$750 billion of assets under management. Through its subsidiaries, it has exposure to the infrastructure, insurance, renewable utility, and private equity markets.

Since its inception, Brookfield stock has more than doubled the returns of the broader market. In fact, if you’d bought $10,000 worth of stock in August 1995, your position would be worth more than $432,000 today. That represents an average annual return of nearly 15%. For comparison, the TSX has generated an average annual return of 5.5% over the same period. Led by long-time chief executive officer (CEO) Bruce Flatt, I would be very confident in this company as long as he remains at the head.

This small stock could be a big winner

I contemplated discussing Constellation Software in this article; however, I decided to go with Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) instead. The reason I chose Topicus over Constellation Software is because it may have more room to grow in the future. For those that are unfamiliar, Topicus was once a subsidiary of Constellation Software. However, it was spun off into its own entity in February 2021.

Topicus differentiates itself from its former parent company by focusing on the highly fragmented European tech industry. In my opinion, investing in Topicus today could be like investing in Constellation Software 10 years ago. What makes Topicus a very interesting pick today is that it can lean on Constellation’s vast wealth of experience and potentially avoid some of the big mistakes that its former parent company made in the past.

In 2022, Topicus has already made more than 20 acquisitions. At this rate, investors could see it grow tremendously over the next three decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify, Spotify Technology, and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Constellation Software, Meta Platforms, Inc., Spotify Technology, and Walmart Inc.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX giants such as Enbridge and Telus offer a generous dividend yield for investors, making them top bets in an…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Stocks for Beginners

Retire Young: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Beginner Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two top TSX stocks that could help you reach your golden years faster.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $11.79/Day With This Dividend Stock

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this high-yielding dividend stock to generate a substantial amount in dividend income through your investment portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Strong Buys Under $10: 3 Energy Stocks With More Upside Ahead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

With the oil price level expected to remain at $100 per barrel, more upside is ahead for three top-performing energy…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

DND Stock: Ready to Soar?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

DND stock (TSX:DND) recently announced preliminary results for its fourth quarter, and this stock looks ready to soar.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Building a portfolio – 3 Stocks at a Time

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build a portfolio for the long-term should consider one or more of these stellar, dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks to Buy That Are Unbelievably Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

While plenty of stocks trade at significant discounts today, gold stocks and these two, in particular, are some of the…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Make A Million-Dollar TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to save a million dollars for retirement? Stop trying to find that one stellar growth stock, and try this…

Read more »