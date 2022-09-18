Home » Investing » 1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

Upstart is a technology stock that is trading at a massive discount to its historical multiples. Can it gain 1,000% in the next 10 years?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Financial experts often state that bear markets provide investors an opportunity to build generational wealth. For example, $1,000 invested in Amazon stock in November 2008 would be worth close to $65,000 today.

The ongoing bear market has pushed the valuations of several tech stocks significantly lower. A few of these stocks have the potential to generate market-thumping gains for long-term investors. Typically, a millionaire-maker stock is one that can produce returns of at least 1,000% in the span of a decade.

I have identified one such growth stock part of the U.S. market that is available at a massive discount. The company is Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), which operates in the fintech space south of the border.

The bull case for Upstart stock

There are several reasons why I remain bullish on the long-term prospects of Upstart.

A low valuation

Upstart went public in late 2020 at a price of US$20 per share. It touched a record high of US$401 in October 2021 and is currently priced at US$25.5 — almost 85% below all-time highs. Upstart was among the fastest-growing stocks globally, as it increased revenue from US$95.6 million in 2018 to US$846 million in 2021.

So, it’s valued at a trailing price-to-sales multiple of less than three, which is quite reasonable for a fintech company.

Expanding addressable market

Upstart provides an artificial intelligence-powered loan evaluation platform to banks and other lending institutions. The platform evaluates the credit risks of potential borrowers and connects the latter with a partner institution. Upstart charges the lending bank a fee for evaluating the application.

Upstart claims its AI-based tool is extremely robust and considers multiple variables to accurately assess the credit risk of borrowers. It now has 71 banking partners at the end of the second quarter compared to just 25 in the year-ago period.

Upstart can easily scale its business and enter other international markets. The company can also provide solutions to automobile and mortgage lenders, unlocking much larger revenue streams in the process.

According to a report from TransUnion, the auto lending market is worth US$770 billion, while the home loan segment is valued at US$4.2 trillion in the U.S.

Stellar profit margins

Due to an asset-light model, Upstart grew its pre-tax income by 2,100% in 2021 to US$133.7 million compared to a less than 300% rise in sales. A high-growth company with a widening profit margin can create massive wealth for investors.

The bear case for UPST stock

A major risk factor for investors to consider is the prospect of an upcoming recession. The lending industry is extremely cyclical and has resulted in a deceleration in Upstart’s top-line growth this year.

In fact, Upstart’s management has lowered its guidance for 2022 several times due to the double whammy of rising interest rates and lower consumer spending. Further, Wall Street now forecasts UPST to report revenue of US$957 million in 2023 compared to over US$1 billion in the last 12 months.

Upstart initially maintained it is a loan evaluator and not a lender. But the company temporarily held loans on its balance sheet in a bid to enter new markets. Its loan balance increased to US$624 million in the second quarter compared to US$252 million at the end of 2021.

Lastly, in the second quarter, two banks accounted for 89% of the total loan volume for Upstart, indicating a huge dependence on an extremely small base of customers.

Upstart is a high-risk, high-reward stock pick. It has enough secular tailwinds to increase investor wealth multi-fold once the economy recovers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Upstart Holdings, Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Can Help You Retire Young

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Interested in retiring before the age of 65? Here are three top growth stocks that can help you do just…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

DND Stock: Ready to Soar?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

DND stock (TSX:DND) recently announced preliminary results for its fourth quarter, and this stock looks ready to soar.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Canopy Growth, Blackberry, and Ballard Power are leading and redefining new multi-billion dollar industries.

Read more »

Senior housing
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Puja Tayal

How far are you from retirement? Here is a plan to convert $500/month in each of four stocks to $500,000…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

Which Under-$10 TSX Stocks Have Strong Upside Potential?

| Sneha Nahata

Are you planning to bet on low-dollar stocks? These two Canadian companies have potential to outgrow the benchmark index.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Bear Market Selloff: Is Shopify Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is a tech stock that is trading at a massive discount to average price target estimates. But is SHOP…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Beaten-Up Growth Stock to Buy in Mid-September

| Joey Frenette

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is a tech stocks that's down, but don't count it out!

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three growth stocks look attractive to long-term investors.

Read more »