Home » Investing » My 3 Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 3 Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

Are you looking for U.S. stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three of my favourite U.S. stocks today!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

Although I strongly believe in the quality of the Canadian stock market, I still choose to invest in international stocks. This is because investing internationally can benefit my portfolio in ways that the Canadian stock market can’t. For example, some U.S. stocks can give your portfolio exposure to markets not present in Canada. In this article, I’ll discuss three of my favourite stocks to buy right now. All three of these companies trade on the American stock exchanges.

My favourite stock in the world

If I could only invest in one stock for the next five years, I would choose Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). This company operates three distinct business segments. Garena, its digital entertainment arm, is its first segment. Through Garena, Sea Limited develops and distributes mobile games. That includes Free Fire, which is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world.

Shopee is Sea Limited’s second business segment. Shopee is the most visited e-commerce market in southeast Asia and now also operates in North and South American and European countries. Finally, the company’s third business segment is SeaMoney. This arm of Sea Limited’s business provides users with a digital wallet that can be used to make payments for everyday purchases a lot easier.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Sea Limited reported US$2.9 billion in revenue. That represents a 29% year-over-year (YoY) increase. This was mostly driven by a 51.4% YoY increase in revenue in Shopee’s quarterly revenue. Looking at the company’s financials, it’s clear that things are going very smoothly for Sea Limited. I think this stock still has a lot of room to grow.

The largest position in my portfolio

Although Sea Limited is my favourite stock, it’s not the largest position in my portfolio. That’s because my Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) position has grown an incredible amount since I first bought shares. As you may know, Tesla is a leading player in the global electric vehicle industry. In Q2 2022, the company delivered more than 250,000 vehicles.

This company gets a lot of criticism due in large part to its eccentric chief exectuive officer Elon Musk. However, it’s important that investors don’t get distracted from Tesla’s business. Looking at its most recent numbers, the company appears to be on the right track. It reported a 42% YoY increase in its Q2 revenue and a 47% YoY increase in quarterly profit. That means Tesla is becoming more profitable as its business scales. That’s the dream when it comes to growth stocks.

One of my most comfortable holdings

Finally, if there’s one stock in my portfolio that I’m confident wouldn’t encounter many issues over the coming years, it’d be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). This is not only the largest consumer tech company in the world, but it’s the largest company in the world, bar none. In Q3 2022, Apple reported US$83 billion in revenue. With the release of the iPhone 14 being unveiled earlier this month, I expect this stock to have a strong fourth quarter.

In my opinion, Apple is a stock that investors could buy on any given day. In five years’ time, I think there’s a very good chance investors could come out on top due to the strength of this stock’s balance sheet and the company’s tendency to buy back shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Apple, Sea Limited, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Sea Limited, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Energy Stocks

2 Inflation-Fighting Canadian Energy Sector ETFs to Buy

| Tony Dong

These energy sector ETFs can help fight inflation.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Investing

Beginner Investors: 1 Hard-Hit Stock With Too Much Recession Risk Baked In

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) is a great wide-moat firm that may have too much recession fear baked in after a tough…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Retirees Can Earn $390 Tax Free Per Month

| Andrew Walker

Retirees have an opportunity to buy top TSX, high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices for TFSA portfolios focused on passive…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

2 Fallen Tech Stocks That Could See a Resurgence Very Soon

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The struggle of the tech sector continues in September 2022, although two fallen tech stocks could see a resurgence in…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Long-Term Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two high-quality stocks offer a tonne of value and long-term growth potential, possibly making them excellent investments today.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Oil Stocks Could Still Have a Huge Rally in 2022

| Robin Brown

Canadian oil and gas stocks are cheap and set to massively outperform in 2022 and 2023. Here are three reasons…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

What Bear Market? Sierra Wireless Stock Is up 83% in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Sierra Wireless stock has doubled shareholder returns in the last year, easily outpacing the broader markets by a significant margin.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

What to Watch for in the TSX Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors may be able to score with TSX stocks like Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) while avoiding housing stocks.

Read more »