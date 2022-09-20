Home » Investing » What Bear Market? Sierra Wireless Stock Is up 83% in 2022

What Bear Market? Sierra Wireless Stock Is up 83% in 2022

Sierra Wireless stock has doubled shareholder returns in the last year, easily outpacing the broader markets by a significant margin.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Canada-based IoT (Internet of Things) solutions provider Sierra Wireless (TSX:SW)(NASDAQ:SWIR) have surged over 100% in the last 12 months and are up 83% year to date, easily outpacing the broader markets. In 2022, shares of several tech stocks, including Canada’s very own Shopify, are down 75% from all-time highs.

Now valued at a market cap of $1.6 billion, can Sierra Wireless continue to derive outsized gains for investors?

Why Sierra Wireless stock is up in 2022

Sierra Wireless aims to combine edge devices, connectivity services, and its cloud platform to provide a wide suite of enterprise-facing integrated IoT solutions. These edge-to-cloud solutions consist of embedded and networking devices that are unified with network connectivity services.

Sierra’s portfolio of solutions allows businesses to improve operational efficiencies, thereby creating enhanced customer experiences as well as additional revenue streams.

Due to the solid demand for its products, Sierra’s revenue in the second quarter (Q2) surged 41.5% year over year to US$188 million. What’s more, the tech stock swung to an adjusted net income of US$16.7 million, or US$0.43 per share, in the June quarter compared to a loss of US$1.1 million, or US$0.03 per share, in the year-ago period.

Sierra Wireless easily surpassed Bay Street consensus estimates in the quarter due to robust customer demand for its 5G modules and a widening product lineup. Its revenue and earnings gained pace in the first two quarters of 2022, despite chip shortages that are plaguing the global semiconductor industry.

Sierra also ramped up its production capacity in Q4 of 2021, allowing the company to manufacture additional routers and gateways. It emphasized the procurement team could secure enough raw materials to fulfill customer demand.

Sierra Wireless also claimed the order inflow for its products is resilient, with a strong order backlog for 2023. In fact, during the Q1 earnings call, company chief executive officer Phil Brace claimed the order backlog was far in excess of what Sierra Wireless can fulfill, indicating revenue growth should remain strong.

What’s next for Sierra Wireless stock and investors?

The global demand for IoT connectivity solutions is forecast to increase by 21% annually through 2026, which should drive top-line growth for Sierra Wireless higher. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to increase revenue from US$602 million in 2021 to US$1 billion in 2023. Comparatively, its bottom line is forecast to improve from a loss of US$1.04 per share to adjusted earnings of US$1.81 per share in this period.

So, the stock is valued at 1.2 times 2023 sales and a price-to-forward-earnings multiple of 20, which is quite reasonable.

We can see that Sierra Wireless is part of a rapidly expanding addressable market. Despite its outsized gains in 2022, the stock is also trading at an attractive valuation.

Last month, a Bloomberg report stated that Semtech is in advanced talks to acquire Sierra Wireless. Semtech is a U.S-based chip manufacturer that operates in the IoT hardware business. Semtech ended the June quarter with long-term debt and close to US$500 million in cash and short-term investments.

Sierra Wireless soon confirmed it entered a definitive acquisition agreement with Semtech. Under this agreement, Sierra Wireless shareholders will receive US$31 in cash per share. Right now, the stock is priced at US$30.74.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Why Is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Underperforming its Peers This Quarter?

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a cheap growth stock to buy for the long term, LSPD stock could be worth considering…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Can Docebo Stock Turn a $6,000 TFSA Investment Into $60,000?

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo is a high-growth tech stock that can deliver outsized gains to investors. Let's see if it should be part…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

TFSA investors with long-term time horizons won’t want to pass up on these three must-buy deals in the Canadian stock…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Information technology firms are in a slump in 2022, but three TSX tech stocks could still soar and reward investors…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index is a top bet for investors looking to derive inflation-beating gains…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Upstart is a technology stock that is trading at a massive discount to its historical multiples. Can it gain 1,000%…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Can Help You Retire Young

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Interested in retiring before the age of 65? Here are three top growth stocks that can help you do just…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

DND Stock: Ready to Soar?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

DND stock (TSX:DND) recently announced preliminary results for its fourth quarter, and this stock looks ready to soar.

Read more »