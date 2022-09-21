Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Forever

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Forever

Are you looking for stocks that could generate passive income forever? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

For many investors, including me, the ultimate goal is to have your portfolio pay for your everyday expenses. One way to achieve that is by investing in dividend stocks. Over time, those dividends could accumulate to amounts that greatly supplement or even replace the income you receive from your job.

In this article, I’ll discuss three Canadian stocks that investors should consider buying today. These three stocks could generate passive income for the foreseeable future.

Start with one of the best

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is the first stock that investors should consider buying today. This company provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers. It operates facilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Because of the nature of its business, Fortis can take advantage of a very predictable source of revenue. That allows the company to provide a very stable dividend to investors.

Speaking of which, Fortis is well known across the country for its long history of raising its dividend. In fact, Fortis holds the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada (48 years). It should be noted that Fortis’s dividend-payout ratio tends to fluctuate a great deal. However, due to this company’s long history of intelligent capital allocation, I wouldn’t let that stop you from investing in this great company.

Consider buying the banks

Investors should also consider buying shares of the Canadian banks. This is because these stocks have performed very well historically. In addition, the industry is known for being fairly stable, with companies being supported by heavy regulations. These regulations make it difficult for smaller competitors to displace the industry leaders. That’s why the Big Five banks are very popular among Canadians.

Of that group, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is my top pick. This company’s dedication to growing internationally is what attracts me to it. However, Bank of Nova Scotia should also be noted for its dividend. The company has managed to pay investors a dividend in each of the past 189 years. In addition, it offers investors a very attractive forward dividend yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia is a great dividend stock that also gives investors a bit of growth potential.

Invest in this massive company

Finally, investors should consider adding Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) to their portfolios. This is the largest railway company in Canada, operating 33,000 km of track. What interests me about the railway industry is how important its role is in our economy. Currently, there isn’t a viable way of transporting large amounts of goods over long distances if not via rail. That could give companies like Canadian National an opportunity to stay in high demand in the future.

In terms of its dividend, Canadian National is about as impressive as they come. This company has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 26 years. That makes it one of only 11 TSX-listed stocks to reach that mark. With a dividend-payout ratio under 40%, Canadian National could continue to comfortably raise its dividend in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go with These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian dividend aristocrats remain the top sources of easy passive income despite the uncertain market conditions in 2022.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Retire in 2042: Convert a $50,000 TFSA Into $500,000

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market downturn and a looming recession present an opportunity to convert a $50,000 TFSA to $500,000 by 2042.…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks I’d Pick Up Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These value stocks aren't just great buys now for their dividends; they're also solid long-term holds for seriously stable cash.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Dividend Growth

| Chris MacDonald

These two top Canadian dividend stocks certainly look appealing, at least relative to the overall market, which is taking a…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While bear markets can be daunting, they also present a unique opportunity for investors to snatch up quality companies. Here…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to choosing between these two Canadian stocks, which is the more likely to keep up with its…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks with High Dividend Yields

| Vineet Kulkarni

As recession fears escalate, TSX dividend stocks are in the limelight. Here are three stocks to consider that offer stable,…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks (With Dividends) to Earn Regular Cash

| Sneha Nahata

Buy these TSX stocks with whatever amount you have to start a regular passive-income stream.

Read more »