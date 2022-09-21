Home » Investing » 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks (With Dividends) to Earn Regular Cash

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks (With Dividends) to Earn Regular Cash

Buy these TSX stocks with whatever amount you have to start a regular passive-income stream.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

If you love passive income, consider investing in dividend stocks. What’s more? Several top TSX dividend-paying stocks are trading cheap, indicating that investors can buy them with whatever amount they have. So, for investors seeking steady passive income, here are my top four picks to make reliable passive income. 

I have shortlisted stocks with solid dividend payment history and well-protected payouts. Let’s begin. 

Telus 

Shares of the telecom company Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) are a solid stock to start a passive-income stream. Its multi-year dividend-growth program and ability to consistently deliver profitable growth helped it to return substantial cash to its shareholders. 

It has paid nearly $16.6 billion in dividends since 2004. Moreover, Telus targets mid- to high single-digit dividend growth in the coming years. Further, Telus stock offers a worry-free dividend yield of 4.7%. 

Its growing customer base, lower blended churn rate of less than 1%, and investments in network infrastructure and expansion of 5G capabilities augur well for growth and will likely support its dividend payouts. Furthermore, strength in its other business segments (including momentum in agriculture & consumer goods and international) will likely support its sales and earnings and, in turn, its dividend payments.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is an excellent stock for investors seeking stability and regular passive income. Thanks to its rate-regulated assets, Algonquin Power & Utilities is a low-volatility stock that reduces the overall risk of your portfolio. Further, its stellar cash flows support its dividend payments. 

Notably, Algonquin Power has increased its dividend for 12 years. Further, with continued rate base growth, it is well positioned to deliver solid earnings in the coming years (its net income is expected to grow at an average annualized rate of 7-9%) that would drive its dividend payments. 

Algonquin Power’s conservative business, long-term power-purchase agreements, expansion of renewable power-generation capacity, and solid earnings growth indicate that its payouts are well protected. Investors can earn a dividend yield of 5.4% by investing in it at recent price levels. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

For passive-income investors, REITs (real estate investment trusts) are an attractive investment option. REITs distribute most of their earnings in the form of dividend, which is why their payout ratio is very high. Among the top Canadian REITs, NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) is an excellent bet. 

NorthWest Healthcare has a defensive business model that allows it to consistently return capital to its unitholders. Its healthcare-focused real estate portfolio witnesses strong demand, while it has high-quality tenants (80% of its tenants are supported by government funding).

NorthWest’s leases are long term (its weighted average lease expiry term is 14 years). This adds stability and visibility to its cash flows. Further, 82% of its rents are indexed against inflation, which is positive. Also, its occupancy rate remains high at 97%. 

Its defensive assets, geographically diversified real estate portfolio, and focus on U.S. expansion imply that NorthWest is poised to boost its shareholders’ returns. Meanwhile, it offers a lucrative yield of 6.8%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go with These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian dividend aristocrats remain the top sources of easy passive income despite the uncertain market conditions in 2022.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Retire in 2042: Convert a $50,000 TFSA Into $500,000

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market downturn and a looming recession present an opportunity to convert a $50,000 TFSA to $500,000 by 2042.…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks I’d Pick Up Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These value stocks aren't just great buys now for their dividends; they're also solid long-term holds for seriously stable cash.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Dividend Growth

| Chris MacDonald

These two top Canadian dividend stocks certainly look appealing, at least relative to the overall market, which is taking a…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While bear markets can be daunting, they also present a unique opportunity for investors to snatch up quality companies. Here…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to choosing between these two Canadian stocks, which is the more likely to keep up with its…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks with High Dividend Yields

| Vineet Kulkarni

As recession fears escalate, TSX dividend stocks are in the limelight. Here are three stocks to consider that offer stable,…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Top TSA dividend stocks like Peyto are offering investors high yields combined with strong fundamentals and upside.

Read more »