Home » Investing » 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) offer high dividend income.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Looking to establish passive income with dividend stocks?

If so, it helps to look at oversold stocks.

Oversold stocks are stocks that have been beaten down severely in the market, leading traders to expect them to bounce. Strictly speaking, the use of the term oversold isn’t always accurate, as stocks that have been sold off harshly can sometimes go even lower. Nevertheless, when it comes to dividend stocks, those that are deemed oversold often have high yields, because a lower stock price drives the yield higher, all other things the same.

That doesn’t mean you should just rush out and buy any old dividend stock that has been beaten down in the markets. To the contrary, you need to be sure that the stock really is “oversold” and not justifiably sold. In this article, I will explore two Canadian dividend stocks that appear to be oversold given their recent price momentum and fundamentals.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a Canadian bank stock with a 5.24% dividend yield. Down 11.4% this year, there’s a strong case to be made that it is oversold. In its most recent quarter, CIBC delivered

  • $1.66 billion in net income, down 4%;
  • A 15.1% return on equity, nearly unchanged from the prior year;
  • $2.465 billion in pre-provision earnings (see explanation below), up 10%; and
  • $1.78 in earnings per share (EPS), down 5%.

Some of the terms above may sound complex, so to explain briefly:

  • Return on equity is a profitability measure. It means net income divided by equity. Equity itself is assets minus liabilities.
  • Pre-provision earnings means earnings without provisions for credit losses (PCLs). PCLs are money banks have to set aside for loans that might go bad.
  • EPS is earnings divided by number of shares outstanding.

Basically, what all of the above bullet points mean is that CIBC’s profit grew 10% in the last quarter if you exclude PCLs. Higher PCLs simply mean that the bank thinks its loans are getting riskier, it’s not a cash cost. In the future, when the economy starts expanding, CIBC will be able to reverse its PCL buildup, which could cause earnings to rise. If that happens, then CM stock will look to have been oversold at today’s prices.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a Canadian oil stock that has been beaten down severely in recent months. Like most Canadian oil stocks, it rallied in the first half of the year. Also like most Canadian oil stocks, it fell dramatically in the second half. Oil prices began falling in June, so it’s no surprise that oil companies in general showed weakness.

What is interesting is just how much cheaper Suncor has gotten compared to other oil stocks. At today’s prices, SU trades at just 6.4 times earnings and 3.8 times operating cash flow. The same metrics for most other oil companies are much higher, so we’ve possibly got a true oversold value stock on our hands here.

The bottom line

The bottom line is, if you’re looking for passive income, it pays to buy low. Technically, that’s true with all stocks, but it’s especially true with dividend stocks, for which the yield grows ever higher as the price goes down.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

Be a Landlord in Canada: Earn $162 a Month Tax Free With REITs

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates and growing inflation have created an opportunity to buy REITs at a discounted price and lock in…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Generate $706 Each Month Tax Free for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can buy and hold blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in their TFSA to benefit from tax-free gains.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks (Below $50) to Buy and Hold Till 2032

| Sneha Nahata

The inexpensive valuations and rapid growth will help these Canadian companies outperform the TSX by a wide margin.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: 2 Stocks or 1,000 Shares?

| Adam Othman

Stocks and shares can be the same, but knowing the difference can help you understand how to capitalize on better…

Read more »

Investing

2 of the Best REITs to Buy for Exposure to the Canadian Housing Market

| Daniel Da Costa

With the Canadian housing market facing headwinds, now is the time to buy these two top REITs while they trade…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian utility stocks are ideal cornerstones in a TFSA, because of their recession-resistant nature and impressive dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks look cheap right now for buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Aditya Raghunath

Create a passive income stream with monthly paying dividend stocks on the TSX such as Pembina Pipeline and Freehold Royalties.

Read more »