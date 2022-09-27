Home » Investing » 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Amid Rising Volatility

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Amid Rising Volatility

Given their stable underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I’m bullish on these two low-volatility TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

The three consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points by the U.S. Federal Reserve have failed to tame inflation. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has stated that the central bank will continue with its monetary tightening initiatives and expects the benchmark interest rate to reach 4.6% in 2023. Higher interest could raise borrowing costs, thus impacting global growth. These concerns have dragged stock prices down, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index trading over 13% lower this year.

Given the volatile environment, investors should look to add safe (low-volatile) stocks to their tax-free savings account (TFSA), as the decline in stock value could lower the TFSA contribution room. Meanwhile, here are my two safe picks to buy right now.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which operates discount retail stores, has benefited from rising inflation. Amid rising prices, people are looking for cheaper products, thus driving the company’s sales. In the recently reported third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company’s revenue grew by 18.2%. The net addition of 63 stores and comparable store sales growth of 13.2% drove its sales. Along with sales growth, the company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and diluted EPS (earnings per share) grew by 25.8% and 37.5%.

Supported by its solid performance, Dollarama trades over 20% higher for this year, outperforming the TSX index. It also pays quarterly dividends, with its yield at 0.3%. Meanwhile, with inflation projected to climb higher, I expect the company’s growth to continue. Its direct sourcing capabilities and robust bargaining power could allow the company to sell its products at lower prices. Besides, the company is expanding its presence in Latin America. It hopes to increase its store count to 2,000 by the end of 2031. So, given its healthy growth prospects and stable business, I believe Dollarama would be an ideal addition to your TFSA.

Telus

With telecommunication becoming an essential service, I have selected Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) as my second pick. The company has been growing its customer base at a healthy rate. In the second quarter, it added 247,000 customers, 24,000 more than it added during the previous year’s quarter. Its bundled offerings, high-speed broadband networks, and lower churn rate of just 0.81% in the wireless segment led to the expansion of its customer base. Meanwhile, its revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew by 6.4% and 8.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expand its 5G and broadband infrastructure, which could drive its growth in the coming quarters. By the end of the second quarter, its 5G network covered 78% of Canada’s population. Plus, the TELUS PureFibre network has now reached 2.8 million locations. Also, earlier this month, the company completed the acquisition of LifeWorks for $2.3 billion, which could expand TELUS Health’s global footprint. Other verticals, such as TELUS International and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, are also witnessing solid growth, which is encouraging.

Meanwhile, Telus has a solid track record of paying dividends. Since 2004, it has distributed around $16.6 billion in dividends. With a quarterly dividend of $0.3386/share, its yield for the next 12 months stands at an attractive 4.84%. Amid its growth prospects, the company’s management is optimistic about raising its dividends by mid-to-high single-digit in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can you invest in your retirement goals even in this volatile market? The answer is yes, and an investment amount…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Compound Interest: 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Make You Rich

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to maximize the incredible powers of compound interest while investing for the long haul, here are three…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How Top Dividend Stocks Can Turn $10,000 Into $185,000

| Andrew Walker

Here's how owning top TSX dividend stocks can help you build TFSA retirement wealth.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Buy These 6%+ Dividend Stocks Before It’s Too Late!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks all offer passive income above 6.5%! But don't plan on these valuable rates lasting long.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is heading into a new downturn, allowing investors to buy quality stocks for a bargain. Here are…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Uncertain Market

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top TSX dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

As market volatility escalates, here are three top dividend stocks that provide steady passive income to hold for the long-term.

Read more »