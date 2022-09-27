Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 27

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 27

An early morning recovery in commodity prices should help the main TSX index open slightly higher today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian equities continued to plunge on Monday, as worries about a looming recession took commodity prices across the board lower. The commodity-heavy TSX Composite Index fell by 154 points, or 0.8%, yesterday to close at 18,327 — its lowest level since March 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices have seen a notable decline of more than 14% in September so far, driving a sharp selloff in energy stocks. While energy and metal mining remained among the worst-performing sectors on the TSX in the last session, shares of utilities, real estate, and technology companies also posted weakness.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Athabasca Oil, Baytex Energy, Headwater Exploration, OceanaGold, and Tamarack Valley Energy were among the worst-performing Canadian stocks, as they dived by more than 7% each on September 26.

On the positive side, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock became the top-performing TSX Composite component in the last session as it rose by 6.2% to trade at $139.22 per share. This rally in KXS stock came after Scotiabank started its coverage of the Canadian software company by giving it a “sector outperform” rating. Scotiabank’s target price for its stock stood at $203, reflecting a 46% upside from its current market price. Despite yesterday’s rally, Kinaxis stock is down 21.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Bausch Health, Cargojet, Bombardier, and Dye & Durham were also among the top TSX performers on Monday, as they rose by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, Barrick Gold, and Canadian Natural Resources were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Tuesday morning, commodity prices, including crude oil and metals, were staging a recovery after consistently falling over the last several days. If the commodity market manages to sustain these gains, it could help the main TSX benchmark open higher today with a recovery in energy and metals stocks. While no major domestic data is due today, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the monthly consumer confidence and new home sales data from the U.S. market this morning.

On the corporate events front, BlackBerry is scheduled to release its August quarter results this evening after the market closing bell. Street analysts expect the Waterloo-based tech firm to report a net loss of US$0.07 per share for the quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, CDN NATURAL RES, and KINAXIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources Stock (TSX:CNQ): Profiting From Natural Gas Strength

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Soaring cash flows and dividends have come to characterize Canadian Natural Resources stock as well as other natural gas stocks.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks: The Next 3 Months Are Key

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are reporting earnings soon. There are two other big events happening, too.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Aditya Raghunath

Create a passive income stream with monthly paying dividend stocks on the TSX such as Pembina Pipeline and Freehold Royalties.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Energy Stock Could Lose its Underperformer Tag Soon

| Vineet Kulkarni

So far this year, SU stock has gained 21%, while TSX energy stocks at large have gained 38%.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with $100 to invest can put their money to work in three low-priced, dividend-paying TSX stocks.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Not Every Cheap Stock has Value: 1 Stock to Buy, 1 to Sell, and 1 to Hold

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn has created an opportunity to buy value stocks at a bargain. Here’s a guide to optimizing your…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

Gold and Energy: Here Are Two of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Gold and energy stocks are some of the best to buy now for very different reasons.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Buying the Dip in Suncor (TSX:SU) Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is worth buying, even as oil and gas prices have softened in the second half…

Read more »