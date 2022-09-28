Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Safe Stocks to Own and Keep Receiving Passive Income

2 Safe Stocks to Own and Keep Receiving Passive Income

Canadian investors will likely keep receiving rock-steady passive income from two Dividend Aristocrats, notwithstanding the intensifying market pressure.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

Market pressure is intensifying heading into the fourth quarter of 2022, as central banks battle high inflation. If the Bank of Canada implement more rate hikes before year-end, economists fear it might drag the economy and usher in a recession. Meanwhile, income investors are worried about the safety of dividends in this uncertain market condition.

Rock-steady passive income

Canadians have solid investment choices in the utilities and telecommunications sectors. Dividend Aristocrats Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) aren’t immune from the market volatility, but you should keep receiving rock-steady passive income, nonetheless.

Built for long-lived assets

Algonquin Power owns renewable energy and regulated utility assets across North America. The $11.5 billion company, through its subsidiaries (Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities), operates hydroelectric, wind & solar power facilities. It also has stable utility businesses like water, natural gas, and electricity.

Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Banskota said management has high confidence in Algonquin’s five-year $12.4 billion capital plan. Besides the large proportion of organic growth, it has growth levers, particularly in the regulated business. He added, “We see ourselves as a business built from long-lived assets and strong operations.” Both factors enable Algonquin to consistently produce stable financial results.

In the second quarter (Q2) 2022, the revenue and adjusted net earnings of US$624.3 million and US$109.7 million represent 18% and 19.6% increases from Q2 2021. Cash provided by operating activities rose 160% year over year to US$268.6 million. Arthur Kacprzak, Algonquin’s chief financial officer, stressed that operations are back to normal, and the liquidity position remains strong.

This utility stock has a raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. If you invest today, the share price is $16.38 (-8.15% year to date), while the dividend yield is 5.64%.

Value stock

TELUS, one of the Big Three and the second largest in Canada’s telecommunications sector, is also a top value stock for its ever-growing customer base. The $39.7 billion telco provides essential telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data.

The 24,000 additions to TELUS’s Mobile and Fixed customers to 247,000 in Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021 was the strongest in a second quarter. According to management, the record customer growth reflects the strong demand for superior bundled offerings and customer loyalty programs. TELUS’s ability to deliver steady income streams to investors is unquestionable.

In the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income grew 44.8% to $498 million compared to a year ago. Its executive vice-president Doug French said, “Our second-quarter results showcase our consistent execution excellence and leading asset mix across our telecom and technology-oriented verticals.”

French added the run-rate on spending in 2023 would be lower, as the accelerated capital expenditure program winds down in 2022. Expansion into the healthcare and technology sectors are also growth catalysts. TELUS boasts a mean dividend-growth streak of 18 years. At $27.96 per share (-3.05% year to date), you can partake of the attractive 4.77% dividend yield.

Safer holdings

The threat of recession is real, but it shouldn’t discourage people from investing. Algonquin Power and TELUS are safer stocks to own for consistent, growing dividend payouts amid market uncertainties.     

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Due to their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three stocks are excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Buys Right Now With Growth Prospects Intact

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are strong buys right now because the companies' growth prospects are intact despite the shaky market environment.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Get More Income From This REIT Selloff

| Kay Ng

Income investors can build their Canadian REIT positions slowly over this downturn to lock in high yields.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 1 Safe Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Are you new to investing? This might be one of the safest buy-and-hold investments to own right now.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I'm bullish on these two low-volatility TSX stocks.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can you invest in your retirement goals even in this volatile market? The answer is yes, and an investment amount…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Compound Interest: 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Make You Rich

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to maximize the incredible powers of compound interest while investing for the long haul, here are three…

Read more »