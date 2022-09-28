Home » Investing » ALERT: 3 Base Metal Stocks to Buy Today

ALERT: 3 Base Metal Stocks to Buy Today

The TSX is in a rut in late September, but base metals stocks like Teck Resources Inc. (TSX:TECK.B)(NYSE:TECK) are still worth a look.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Red siren flashing

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 19 points in mid-morning trading on September 28. This downtick does not appear worth celebrating, but it is a diversion from the triple-digit losses that have become common over the past two weeks. One of the best-performing sectors on the day was base metals, as the S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index was up 1.1% at the time of this writing.

Today, I want to focus on three base metal stocks that look undervalued in the early fall. Let’s jump in.

Here’s an undervalued natural resources stock to snatch up in late September

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B)(NYSE:TECK) is a Vancouver-based company that is engaged in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of natural resources in North America and around the world. Shares of this base metal stock have climbed 9.8% in 2022 as of mid-morning trading on September 28. The stock is up 29% in the year-over-year period.

This company released its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022 results on July 26. Profit attributable to shareholders jumped to a record $1.7 billion, or $3.12 per share. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Investors looking for a better picture of a company’s profitability might want to look to this measurement. Teck Resources posted record adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion in Q2 2022, tripling its rate from the previous year.

Shares of this base metal stock currently possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of four. Meanwhile, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. That represents a modest 1.2% yield.

This base metal stock also looks discounted right now

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) is another Vancouver-based company. This firm is engaged in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. This base metal stock has plunged 19% in the year-to-date period. Its shares are still up 3.5% in the year-over-year period.

In Q2 2022, this company achieved record profit of $351 million. That was up from a loss of $108 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Copper prices had a strong start to 2022, which has provided a boost to Ivanhoe and its peers. However, this spike has softened significantly in the second half of the year. Regardless, I’m still looking to target this base metal stock today.

This stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 15. It boasts a more attractive value than the industry average, and the company is on track for strong earnings growth going forward.

One more base metal stock to snag today

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) is the third and final base metal stock I would look to snatch up in late September. This is yet another Vancouver-based company that is focused on the production of mineral properties, with a heavy focus on copper production. Its shares have declined 28% so far in 2022. That has pushed the stock into the red in the year-over-year period.

It released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on July 26. Gross profit rose marginally to $629 million while sales revenues climbed to $1.90 billion compared to $1.78 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. First Quantum currently possesses a very favourable P/E ratio of 8.1.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat That’ll Pay Passive Income Investors Through a 2023 Recession

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stock looks like a dividend bargain to pick up right now.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Bank Stocks

Is CIBC (TSX:CM) 1 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although all of the Big Six bank stocks in Canada have fallen in value this year, CIBC looks like it…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

Why Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Is Rallying Despite its Worse-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the main reasons why DND stock has seen a sharp rally in the last few sessions.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Jed Lloren

Do you invest in stocks that trade in the U.S.? They could be excellent additions to your portfolio. Here are…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are attractive right now.

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock at Current Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

RY stock has dropped 20% since January, underperforming broader markets. Is Canada's biggest bank still a buy?

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Investing

Foolish Unveil: This Future TSX Dividend King Could Rocket Higher in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a Dividend King in the making to buy right now.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Even though TFSA’s contribution room lags far behind the RRSP, you can create a million-dollar portfolio in your TFSA with…

Read more »