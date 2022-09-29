Home » Investing » 3 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

3 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

Are you interested in investing in U.S. stocks? Here are three picks that Canadians can buy and hold forever.

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

As a Canadian investor, you could do very well for yourself by investing solely in domestic stocks. However, if you asked me, I’d say that investing internationally could be greatly beneficial to your portfolio. It could provide you with additional stability, since there are excellent international companies that have long histories of excellence.

In this article, I’ll discuss three U.S. stocks that Canadian investors can buy and hold forever. I think these stocks can all add stability to your portfolio, while providing a bit of growth potential.

This is a massive company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the first U.S. stock that Canadians should consider buying today. With more than 400 locations across the country, Canadians should be very familiar with this company. To further illustrate its reach, Walmart has nearly 10,600 locations across 24 countries. There are very few companies that have managed to achieve the scale that Walmart boasts. Within its stores, consumers can find a variety of products at low prices, making it a very attractive place to shop in today’s economy.

In the second quarter (Q2) 2023, Walmart reported US$153 billion in revenue. That represents a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. Those are impressive results considering consumer spending is at very low levels at the moment. Walmart’s continued strength allows it to maintain its dividend. Speaking of which, Walmart has notably increased its distribution in each of the past 49 years.

The first stock I ever owned

Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG) is the second stock that Canadians should consider adding to their portfolios. This company may not be the most recognizable name for the everyday individual. However, I’m sure you’ll be very familiar with its brands. This company is responsible for big names such as Bounty, Gillette, Old Spice, Pampers, Swiffer, and Tide, among many others. All considered, Procter and Gamble’s portfolio consists of more than 60 brands.

As the subtitle suggests, Procter and Gamble was the very first stock that I added to my portfolio. I was attracted to this company’s large portfolio and outstanding dividend history. In fact, Procter and Gamble’s dividend-growth streak is tied for the longest among all North American-based companies. It has managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 66 years. With a forward dividend yield of 2.69%, Procter and Gamble should be a welcome stock to any Canadian investor’s portfolio.

A top company for your portfolio

Finally, Canadians should add Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to their portfolios today. This is one of the largest beverage companies in the world. It’s estimated that Coca-Cola holds a 47% share of the global soft drink industry. However, what makes this company even more impressive is the breadth of products in its portfolio. Coca-Cola produces popular drinks such as Dasani, Fanta, Minute Maid, and Powerade.

Like the other two stocks mentioned in this article, Coca-Cola has a long history of increasing its dividends. It currently holds a 60-year dividend-growth streak. It should be noted that Coca-Cola also offers investors a very attractive dividend yield of 3.00%. Coupling that dividend with an outstanding 32% gain in stock value over the past five years, investors sure have a lot to like here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks (With +6% Yields) for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer attractive yields and have solid dividend payment histories, implying retirees can easily rely on them.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Digital Token Could Take Over the Top Cryptos

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One digital token could see an explosive breakout with a legal victory and concrete use case.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Seem Ready to Soar

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks could soon bounce higher.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Should you Buy Energy Stocks in October?

| Daniel Da Costa

After many energy stocks have fallen in price in recent months, are these some of the best investments to buy…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Energy Stocks

This Little-Known TSX Stock Has Huge Potential

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP)(NYSE:WCP) is a TSX stock that is still worth snatching up in late September.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Cryptocurrency

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

If you have $100 to invest right now, here are two high-risk growth stocks that can grow your money fivefold…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying This Fall

| Jed Lloren

Are you struggling to find Canadian stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I’m buying this fall.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid a Market Correction for Years of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors can buy right now to earn stable passive income…

Read more »