Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retiring Canadians: How is Your Readiness in 2022?

Retiring Canadians: How is Your Readiness in 2022?

Even in a volatile market environment, Canadians can improve retirement readiness in 2022 or beyond by sacrificing some of their financial resources and storing income-generating assets in an RRSP or TFSA.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

The most recent Canadian Retirement Survey conducted by Abacus Data for the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) found that 75% of respondents believe a retirement income crisis is emerging. Furthermore, 66% of Canadians are very concerned about significant increases in the day-to-day cost of living.

Rising interest rates and soaring inflation diminishes people’s ability to save for retirement. Nearly 83% are sure that if inflation remains out of control, they will have to push back their retirement dates.

Common retirement income sources

Old Age Security (OAS) is available to all Canadians 65 years or older, with or without employment histories. General revenues collected by the Canadian government fund the program for seniors or retirees. For the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), only employed and self-employed individuals who have contributed to the CPP Fund are eligible to receive this government-administered program.

Since common retirement income sources in Canada are partial replacements to pre-retirement income only, financial dislocation during the sunset years is a strong possibility. Some retirees delay payments until 70 to boost benefit amounts. OAS and CPP benefits increase permanently by 36% and 42%, respectively, with these options.

While the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) indexes both pensions to inflation every year, there’s a considerable income gap to fill. Without a third income source, it’s doubtful you’ll be able to maintain your current lifestyle. Your level of savings is still the key to enjoying quality of life in retirement.

Investment accounts

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are still the best investment vehicles to build a healthy nest egg. Because of their tax-shelter and tax-free features, money grows faster. However, to realize this growth, you must have income-producing assets, not cash, inside the accounts.

Most users of these accounts prefer to hold more dividend stocks over other eligible investments like bonds, mutual funds, and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). Generally, dividends comprise a large percentage of a stock’s total return.

Also, dividend stocks allow you to realize the power of compounding by using the dividends to purchase more shares of the same stock. Some companies have a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) for investors’ convenience.

Top retirement stock

If finances allow, consider contributing to an RRSP or TFSA and start investing in Canada’s largest bank. The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is a no-nonsense investment and an ideal core holding for long-term investors. Besides its impressive dividend history (a track record of 152 years and counting), the $173 billion bank can roll with the punches in any environment or market cycle.

RBC’s solid capital position and financial strength are compelling reasons to trust the Big Bank with your money. You can expect RBC to endure an economic downturn or recession like it did on several occasions in the past. It has a strong balance sheet, high-quality credit portfolio, and a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.1%, which is well above regulatory requirements. This indicates the bank’s financial strength to withstand external shocks.

The current dividend yield of 4.15% isn’t the highest in the banking sector or on the TSX, but it should be safe and sustainable because management’s payout ratio is less than 45%. A $20,000 position will generate $207.50 in dividends every quarter. At $123.89 per share, you’d be buying peace of mind too.     

Sacrifice for retirement security

In the current market environment, retirement security is under threat. However, it pays to sacrifice some of your financial resources today for savings and investments that will improve your retirement readiness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale and offer attractive yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can now find top TSX dividend stocks trading at attractive prices.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

1 REIT That Pays a Monthly Distribution (With 6% Yield and 3.2% CAGR) 

| Puja Tayal

It's a good time to buy REITs at a hefty discount to lock in higher passive income. This REIT pays…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend All-Stars

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for easy passive income? Here are three Canadian dividend all-stars.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Puja Tayal

Building a portfolio takes years. Without further ado, invest in these monthly dividend payers and start earning.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Make the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor who wants to set it and forget it, these three TSX stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,000 This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top TSX stocks that could outperform broader markets in the long term.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat That’ll Pay Passive Income Investors Through a 2023 Recession

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stock looks like a dividend bargain to pick up right now.

Read more »