Home » Investing » 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Suncor Energy stock is one of two bargain stocks that are enjoying booming times while taking steps to ensure their long-term futures.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Wouldn’t you love to own stocks that you can just hold forever? Do you want stocks that carry little worry or stress, because you just know that in the long run, they’re solid. Well, there are bargain stocks like these, we just have to find them. The key is to keep your eyes on the long run and to turn your ears away from the noise — do it the Motley Fool way.

Here are two of these stocks.

Nutrien: A bargain stock with huge earnings growth

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) was formed through the January 2018 merger between Potash Corp. and Agrium. It’s taken its place as the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. For example, Nutrien supplies potash, which is a fertilizer that helps increase crop yields and resist disease. It’s just one of a handful of products that Nutrien’s global supply chain provides to help “feed the world.”

In the long run, Nutrien has a very powerful driving force — an increasing global population. This means that we can reasonably expect that Nutrien will see steady and growing demand for its agriculture products and services.

The current positive demand/supply fundamentals are reflected in Nutrien’s 2022 results. In the first half of 2022, Nutrien posted record earnings and cash flows — up 300% and 38%, respectively. This has been a function of higher prices, the company’s strong operational performance, and its unmatched global footprint.

Bargain stocks, nutrien stock

But why is Nutrien stock so cheap? Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of seven times and a price-to-book ratio of 1.7 times, there seems a clear disconnect. I mean, Nutrien is generating massive earnings growth. And this momentum and strength is expected to continue. Also, the company is generating a return on equity of 27% — it has no business being so cheap.

Maybe it’s the cyclicality of the business that’s the root cause of the undervaluation of Nutrien stock. Admittedly, there have been some rough years. Or maybe it’s just not that exciting of a business compared to the other choices that we investors have. Either way, I don’t expect this bargain to last much longer, but I do expect that the business will continue to thrive in the long run.

Suncor Energy: Investing in its future

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is Canada’s leading integrated oil and gas companies who is currently posting record cash flows amid high oil and gas prices. But it’s trading at a mere six times earnings and 3.3 times cash flow. What’s the deal? Is Suncor Energy stock dead in the water, or is it one of the best bargain stocks on the TSX today?

I think it’s the latter — it’s one of the best bargains. This is because Suncor is awash in cash flow. In fact, in Suncor’s most recent quarter it posted $5.3 billion in operating cash flow. This has resulted in major debt reductions and dividend increases. The dividend was increased 12% this year, and Suncor has an 8% five-year compound annual dividend growth rate (CAGR).

Suncor Energy stock

But the big issue here is the longer-term question: what will happen to Suncor given the global energy transition? Well, Suncor has accepted this transition. Given this, Suncor has been attempting to find its place in this new world.

Actually, Suncor has been investing in renewable energy for many years — as early as the early 2000s. This is a work-in-progress and there’s a big learning curve. New solutions are being explored and discovered. As an energy giant, Suncor knows that it must invest in renewables today to secure its place for tomorrow. However, earlier this year, Suncor announced a strategic shift. It’s divesting its wind and solar assets to pursue the less expensive hydrogen and renewable fuel opportunities, which are huge. These renewable energy sources align more closely with Suncor’s expertise and assets.

So, this is the roadmap for long-term growth and viability. Suncor Energy stock is dirt cheap right now, and it’s investing in the future while profiting hugely from strong oil and gas fundamentals today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could generate five-fold returns by the time you retire? Here are four top picks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? Try These TSX Dividend Payers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In need of extra cash? These dividend stocks offer passive income each month, and you can pick them up cheap…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Passive Income? Here Are 2 TSX Dividend Aristocrats for New Investors

| Robin Brown

Need some safe passive income? TSX Dividend Aristocrats like Fortis (TSX:FTS) are ideal stocks for new investors to hold in…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why Now’s a Great Time to Start Investing

| Daniel Da Costa

In order to become financially free, it's crucial to start investing as soon as possible, especially in this highly opportune…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer 6% yields.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

Got $500? Create Passive Income of $500 in Just 33 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Only have a bit of cash to invest? By investing in the right stock, you could make $500 in annual…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in October

| Daniel Da Costa

With so many bargains on the market today, here are three of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy in…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Self-Directed TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now trading at attractive prices for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »