Home » Investing » 1 Beaten-Down Canadian EV Stock (With Dividends) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 Beaten-Down Canadian EV Stock (With Dividends) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Here’s one of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy on the dip right now to hold for the long term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market selloff has accelerated in recent weeks, as macroeconomic concerns related to high inflation, rising interest rates, and a looming recession are continuing to haunt investors. On the one hand, the recent market selloff has corrected the share prices of some seemingly overvalued growth stocks. Then, on the other hand, it has made many already oversold growth stocks look even more attractive.

In this article, I’ll talk about one such Canadian electric vehicle (EV) stock investors can consider buying right now to hold as long as they want. Interestingly, this growth stock also rewards its investors with attractive quarterly dividends.

Magna International stock

Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) is an Aurora-based auto parts and mobility technology company with a market cap of $19.8 billion. After consistently rising in the previous three years, this Canadian EV stock has dived by 32.5% so far in 2022 from $102.35 per share to just $69.09 per share, underperforming the broader market by a wide margin. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark currently trades with 12.1% year-to-date losses.

At the current market price, MG stock offers a decent yield of around 3.3% and distributes its dividend payouts on a quarterly basis. Now, let me explain why I find this Canadian EV stock worth buying right now.

Magna’s growing interest in the EV segment

For years, Magna International has been among the largest global automotive industry suppliers. Considering a recent surge in demand for electric cars and smart mobility, it has increased its focus on expanding its offerings in EV and mobility technology segments in recent years.

While it already manufactures several critical components for electric vehicles and supplies them to large global automakers, Magna has recently developed an electric powertrain system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles called EtelligentForce. If you don’t already know it, pickup trucks already dominate vehicle sales in the United States market.

Magna’s EtelligentForce powertrain system simplifies the pickup truck electrification process for automakers. Interestingly, the company also claims that EtelligentForce requires less maintenance compared to traditional internal combustion engine powertrains, which could make it a very popular vehicle electrification option for auto companies in the coming years.

The demand for EVs is expected to skyrocket in the coming years, with more countries trying to move away from gasoline vehicles to cut their dependence on traditional energy products and lower their carbon emissions. This is one of the key reasons why I expect such innovative offerings for the EV segment to significantly boost Magna’s financial growth in the long run and help its stock soar.

Top Canadian EV stock to hold forever

If you’re looking for stocks that could help you generate consistent returns on investments, Magna could be a great stock for you to own forever. Despite its more than 30% year-to-date losses, it still has yielded nearly 225% positive returns in the last 10 years. In addition, its reliable dividends could help you earn extra passive income that you can reinvest in its stock to boost the potential returns on your investments in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Fantastic TSX Stocks You May Be Overlooking

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks that you may be overlooking.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Forget tech names. These TSX stocks could notably outperform markets.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

All-weather dividend stocks like BCE and Brookfield Infrastructure can deliver good returns for a long time if you buy them…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

For New (and Old) Investors: 3 Dividend-Paying ETFs With Lower-Risk Profiles

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend-paying ETFs with lower-risk profiles are suitable for new and old investors alike.

Read more »

man slides
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Could Set You up for Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help set you up for life? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

Market Selloff: 2 of the Safest Canadian Stocks I’d Buy in October 2022 to Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest Canadian stocks I find worth buying in October 2022, despite the ongoing market turmoil.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why Now’s a Great Time to Start Investing

| Daniel Da Costa

In order to become financially free, it's crucial to start investing as soon as possible, especially in this highly opportune…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two TSX stocks may be down significantly from all-time highs, but there’s absolutely no reason for long-term investors to…

Read more »