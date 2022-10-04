Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Get Passive Income of $120 per Month With This TSX Stock

Get Passive Income of $120 per Month With This TSX Stock

Canadian investors can earn $120 per month in passive income from a high-yield TSX stock in the energy sector.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Investors can earn two ways when investing in the stock market. The first is through price appreciation, where the “buy low, sell high” strategy applies. Your windfall could be substantial if you buy stocks at a low point and sell when the stock price reaches its heights.

The second way is through dividend stocks where the return on investment is without any capital gains. Investors receive cash flows for every dollar invested in a dividend-paying stock. Assuming the share price also appreciates, you can hit two birds with one stone. Dividend payouts are usually every quarter, although some companies pay dividends every month.

Monthly dividend stock

If owning energy stocks aligns with your risk appetite, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a logical choice. The $23.29 billion energy transportation and midstream provider pays a hefty 6.22% dividend, and the stock currently trades at $41.96 per share (+13.98% year-to-date).

Given the share price and dividend yield, the annual dividend per one share is $2.61. Since Pembina’s dividend payout is monthly, 552 shares (a $23,161.92 investment) will generate $120.06 every month. Your profit from dividends in one year is $1,440.67.    

When investing in Pembina, you can take comfort in its dividend aristocrat status. The large-cap stock has increased its dividends for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company has been operating in North America’s oil & gas midstream industry for 65 years, so you know it’s not going anywhere soon.

Pembina’s pipeline network transports hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced in Western Canada. Apart from gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil & natural gas liquids (NGL) infrastructure, it also owns a logistics business. The company offers a full slate of midstream and marketing services to customers. Elevated crude prices in 2022 brought more upside to industry players, including Pembina.

Record adjusted EBITDA

In Q2 2022, Pembina’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $849 million was a new record for a second quarter. The NGL marketing business benefited significantly from continued volume growth and higher NGL margins.

In the same quarter, net earnings increased 65% to $164 million versus Q2 2021, while adjusted cash flow from operating activities climbed 27% year-over-year to $683 million. Because of its multi-billion-dollar portfolio of potential growth projects, Pembina has several growth platforms that should further drive shareholder value.

Importance of dividend income

Dividend income is essential to investors, especially during the sunset years. Most retirees own dividend stocks to enjoy passive income streams. It becomes part of their regular retirement income on top of pensions like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS).

During periods of high inflation like today, it’s especially helpful to receive monthly passive income to cushion against the rising costs of goods and services. Many publicly listed companies on the TSX share a portion of their earnings with shareholders through dividend payments.

The key to successful dividend investing is to hold shares of well-established companies with lengthy dividend track records or impressive dividend growth streaks. Pembina Pipeline is a solid choice for its business model, irreplaceable critical infrastructure, attractive dividend yield, and growing monthly payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $25,000 Today to Aim for $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Even if you have three or four decades to grow your savings, you will need quite powerful growth stocks to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors looking to add some passive income to their portfolios should have these three dividend stocks on their watch lists.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: A Great Way to Increase Your Monthly Income

| Adam Othman

Even when the stock market is bullish, you may increase your income by taking advantage of the exceptional yields and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Expensive TSX Stocks I’d Buy if They Took a Dip

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three relatively expensive large-cap stocks are on my buy list if their prices dip in the next market correction.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $1,000 in October to Generate Passive Income for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

You can earn reliable passive income each year by investing $1,000 in this Canadian dividend stock right now.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $45,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $2,392 in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can consider buying right now to earn handsome passive…

Read more »

Modern buildings in business district
Dividend Stocks

3 REITs Offer a Good Mix of Growth Potential and Dividends

| Adam Othman

The real estate sector in Canada is still heading downwards, and the stocks are mimicking the pattern, so you can…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Growing Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're building a long-term portfolio, these two dividend stocks are some of the best investments to buy for growing…

Read more »