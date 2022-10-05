Home » Investing » How to Easily Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

How to Easily Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

Canadian tech stocks such as Shopify and Magnet Forensics can help TFSA investors deliver outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a flexible registered account that allows you to multiply wealth over long periods of time. Canadians can contribute towards the TFSA and benefit from tax-free gains for life.

The TFSA can hold multiple qualified investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and bonds. Any withdrawals in the form of dividends, interest, or capital gains from this account are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes. 

Multiply your investments by investing in a TFSA

The TFSA was introduced back in 2009, and the cumulative contribution room for this account stands at $81,500. In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000 towards the TFSA. However, if you could not contribute any amount in the previous years, the balance gets carried forward to the next year. As it is a tax-sheltered account, the TFSA can reduce your taxes significantly. 

Due to the benefits offered by the TFSA, you can use it to buy and hold quality growth stocks that have the potential to derive outsized gains for investors in the long term. 

I have identified two such Canadian growth stocks trading on the TSX. 

How to turn a $10,000 TFSA investment into $100,0000 by 2030

If you have $10,000 in your TFSA, you can invest the amount in Canadian tech stocks such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Magnet Forensics (TSX:MAGT). Let’s see why. 

An e-commerce leader

Bear markets are scary, and Shopify stock has fallen by a staggering 80% from all-time highs in 2022. While the Canadian e-commerce company has increased sales by 53% annually in the last three years, its revenue grew by a measly 16% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. 

This massive deceleration in the top line, coupled with compression in profit margins, has contributed to the selloff in SHOP stock in addition to a challenging macro-environment. 

But there are several factors that should drive Shopify stock higher in the future. It remains part of an expanding addressable market, allowing it to grow sales at a rapid clip going forward. Further, Shopify’s operating system is used by more than two million merchants globally, allowing them to benefit from a range of ancillary services such as payment processing, financing, and discounted shipping. 

Due to the decline in SHOP stock price, it’s now trading at its lowest forward price-to-sales multiple as a publicly listed company, allowing investors to buy the dip. Shopify stock is already up 1,000% since its initial public offering in mid-2015. It is a Canadian tech stock that has turned $10,000 into $100,000 in fewer than eight years. 

A cybersecurity play

An enterprise-facing cybersecurity company, Magnet Forensics provides its client base with the tools required to investigate digital crimes and cyberattacks. It has developed several digital investigation products that acquire, analyze and manage evidence from digital sources such as smartphones, computers, and more. 

Its solutions are already used by 4,000 law enforcement, military, government, and private sector organizations in more than 100 countries. Around 150 of the Fortune 1000 companies are Magnet Forensic customers. 

Further, the global cybersecurity market is forecast to touch US$270 billion in 2026, up from US$173 billion in 2020, allowing Magnet Forensics to grow at a healthy pace in the upcoming decade. 

The Foolish bottom line

Whether Shopify or Magnet Forensics, investors need to identify stocks that are part of a growing addressable market. These businesses should be well poised to disrupt the sector in which they operate. Additionally, the stocks should be fundamentally strong with robust balance sheets and widening profit margins. 

Once you have identified such companies, buy and hold them in your TFSA for at least a decade to benefit from compounded returns. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Magnet Forensics Inc. and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing October relief rally in TSX stocks could continue today, underpinned by a recovery in commodity prices.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought at These Prices

| Jed Lloren

Stocks are currently trading at unbelievable discounts. Here are three TSX stocks you’ll wish you had bought at these prices!

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Dropped 9.8% in September

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify stock dipped even further in September. Here's what you can expect to happen next.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Why Twitter Stock Popped Over 17% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the key reason why TWTR stock staged a big rally today, despite its ongoing legal battle with Elon Musk.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Tesla Stock Dived Over 8% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the key reason why TSLA stock is being hammered Monday, despite reporting record Q3 2022 car deliveries and production…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Expensive TSX Stocks I’d Buy if They Took a Dip

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three relatively expensive large-cap stocks are on my buy list if their prices dip in the next market correction.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock Plunged 18% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

BB stock took a serious hit in September, making it more attractive from a valuation standpoint, yet the stock is…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in October

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to add some growth to your portfolio? Here are three discounted U.S. tech stocks to put on…

Read more »