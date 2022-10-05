Home » Investing » Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Fell to Two-Year Lows Last Week

Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Fell to Two-Year Lows Last Week

Should you buy BNS stock at such depressed levels?

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
falling red arrow and lifting

Image source: Getty Images

It’s not just growth stocks that have taken a hit this year, Canadian bank stocks have also been under severe pressure. TSX bank stocks have lost 15%, while Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) stock has dropped 28% year-to-date. It’s currently trading at levels last seen in November 2020.

Why is BNS stock underperforming in 2022?

Bank of Nova Scotia is Canada’s fourth-largest bank by market cap. It derives 65% of its consolidated earnings from Canada while the U.S. contributes 6%, and 21% comes from Latin America. Such significant exposure to LatAm countries makes it a relatively risky bet compared to peers. It has been dragging down performance for the last few quarters, which has weighed on BNS stock.

Apart from that, central banks have been aggressively raising rates this year. Such a move generally increases banks’ net interest margins. However, it also deters demand for new loans and makes repayment more expensive. BNS has provided total loans of $114 billion in LatAm regions collectively. Higher interest rates could substantially dent repaying capacity, raising the risk of defaults.

As a result, BNS has set aside a relatively large sum in provisions for credit losses. For the quarter that ended on July 31, 2022, the bank reported $412 million in provisions compared to $219 million in the earlier quarter. BNS’s provision is higher than peers and recently weighed on its bottom line.

Bank of Nova Scotia in fiscal Q3 2022

For the fiscal third quarter, BNS reported a net income of $2.6 billion, an increase of 2% year-over-year. After its quarterly results, several analysts downgraded the stock due to its higher exposure to Latin American markets. That’s put significant downward pressure on the stock in the last few weeks.

Note that BNS has a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.4%, higher than regulatory requirements but lower than peers’ average. The ratio for Toronto-Dominion Bank was 14.7% at the end of fiscal Q3 2022.

This ratio contrasts the bank’s core equity capital with its risk-weighted assets. It ultimately indicates the bank’s financial strength. It means that BNS could remain relatively weak compared to peers due to its exposure to LatAm markets.

Notably, BNS stock has been a laggard in the long-term as well. In the last five years, the stock delivered a measly 4% return including dividends, while peers, on average, returned 48%. BNS currently yields a decent 6%, higher than peers.  

The Foolish takeaway

Almost all Canadian bank stocks have experienced weakness this year. Fears of a severe global economic downturn have spooked investors. BNS could continue to trade subdued if the market remains weak. Peer Toronto-Dominion Bank seems like a stronger bet due to its sound credit portfolio, solid U.S. exposure, and decent dividend yield of 3.95%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

This Incredibly Common Mistake Can Come Back to Bite Dividend Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying dividend stocks? Keep these characteristics in mind!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought at These Prices

| Jed Lloren

Stocks are currently trading at unbelievable discounts. Here are three TSX stocks you’ll wish you had bought at these prices!

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $165 per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly passive income stocks are offering ultra-high dividends for investors right now.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Keep in Your TFSA Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best stocks TFSA investors can buy on the dip to hold for the long term…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats investors can buy now to minimize their risk exposure amid ongoing…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy in October

| Kay Ng

In a volatile market environment, Big Six bank stocks can be ideal investments. Here are two on the TSX that…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $120 per Month With This TSX Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can earn $120 per month in passive income from a high-yield TSX stock in the energy sector.

Read more »