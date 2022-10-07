Home » Investing » Stock Market Sell-off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double In 5 Years

Stock Market Sell-off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double In 5 Years

Growth stocks from Cathie Wood’s portfolio including Tesla and Zoom can double your investment in the next five years.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Cathie Wood gained popularity as an investment manager on Wall Street after several of the funds managed by her investment firm, ARK Invest, crushed broader market returns in 2020. The pandemic-fueled buying on the back of quantitative easing measures drove several stocks from Cathie Wood’s portfolio towards all-time highs. 

However, growth stocks were pummeled in the first nine months of 2022, with several companies losing 80% in market value, allowing you to buy the dip. While it’s impossible to time the market, the duration of a bear market, on average, is 289 days. Historically, the stock market has always rebounded as the economy generally expands after a recession.

So, if you’re bullish on the long-term prospects of the U.S. stock market, these two Cathie Wood stocks can double your investment in the next five years.

A market leader in the electric vehicle segment

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is among Cathie Wood’s largest holdings. The worldwide shift towards clean energy solutions should act as a massive tailwind for Tesla while driving its top-line growth in the upcoming decade. 

Despite its steep valuation, Tesla can easily double from current prices. Valued at a market cap of US$754 billion, TSLA stock price is down 41% from record highs. However, according to analyst estimates, the EV heavyweight is forecast to increase from US$53.82 billion in 2021 to more than US$121 billion in 2023. Further, its adjusted earnings are estimated to grow by 55% annually in the next five years. 

We can see why Tesla stock is trading at 6.2 times forward sales and 40.8 times forward earnings. It’s a fundamentally strong company that leads a rapidly expanding market and enjoys a wide economic moat.

In the near term, Tesla will continue to wrestle with supply chain disruptions and high input costs. But the global shift towards EVs is inevitable, making Tesla an enticing bet right now. 

Tesla shares have created massive wealth for investors and have surged by a staggering 18,000% since its IPO in July 2010. Analysts remain bullish on this Cathie Wood stock and expect it to gain another 25% in the next year. 

A collaboration giant

Another growth stock that’s part of Cathie Wood’s stable is Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The pandemic acted as a tailwind for Zoom, allowing the virtual collaboration technology company to increase its sales from US$622.6 million in fiscal 2020 to US$4.09 billion in fiscal 2022 (ended in January).

Due to the reopening of economies and offices, Zoom’s top-line growth is expected to decelerate to just 7.1% or US$4.4 billion in fiscal 2023 and then increase by 9.5% to US$4.81 billion in fiscal 2024. Its adjusted earnings are also forecast to narrow from US$5.07 per share in fiscal 2022 to US$3.70 per share in fiscal 2024. 

Zoom stock is down 70% in the last year and is valued at 4.8 times forward sales and 21 times forward earnings, which is quite reasonable. 

Zoom has a strong balance sheet and is equipped to survive the ongoing downturn. It remains on track to report US$1.5 billion in operating earnings despite falling sales growth. The work-from-home trend is here to stay, and Zoom’s portfolio of enterprise-facing products should allow the company to gain traction in the collaboration market over time. 

ZM stock is also trading at a discount of almost 40% compared to average analyst price target estimates. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% to Buy Now

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify are down as much as 75%. Should these stocks be avoided or is now a good…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jed Lloren

One of the most popular growth stocks in Canada, many investors are wondering where Shopify stock could be in five…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Why I Think Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could outperform the market over the next few years.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Why Blackberry Stock (TSX:BB) Fell 16.5% in September

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While general macroeconomic weakness hit Blackberry stock hard in September, the company has a lot to look forward to.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Could be Worth More than Tesla by 2032

| Andrew Button

Tesla stock is riding high, but these three stocks could someday eclipse it.

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Fell 5% in September

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) fell 5% in September. Can it rise again?

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock and Other Tech Stocks Jumped on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and others started climbing on Oct. 4, but will the rise continue or fall back?

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Tech Stocks to Buy in October

| Robin Brown

TSX tech stocks have been trampled in 2022. Yet, here are two top stocks on my buy-list that could have…

Read more »