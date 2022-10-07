Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 15% in September

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 15% in September

Given its healthy growth prospects, cheaper valuation, and high dividend yield, I’m bullish on AQN despite rising interest rates.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
green energy

Image source: Getty Images

Last month was brutal for global equity markets as rising interest rates, high inflation, and continued geopolitical tensions weighed on the markets. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 4.6%. Meanwhile, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) lost over 15% of its stock value, underperforming the broader equity markets.

The utility business is capital-intensive. So, rising interest rates could increase their borrowing cost, thus hurting their margins. These concerns led to a selloff in Algonquin Power & Utilities. Amid the steep correction, the company is trading at around a 25% discount compared to its April highs. So, should investors look to accumulate the stock at these levels?

Let’s first look at the company’s historical performance and growth prospects.

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ historical performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities operates low-risk utility assets across the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Chile. It is also involved in renewable power generation, with a gross capacity of 2.4 gigawatts. Meanwhile, 82% of the power produced from its facilities is protected by long-term agreements that have a weighted average remaining life of 12 years. These long-term agreements shield company financials from price and volume fluctuations.

Supported by regulated, low-risk assets and strategic acquisitions, the company has delivered solid performances over the last five years. Topline and adjusted net income have grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15.8% and 22.7% during the period while delivering impressive returns of over 101% at a CAGR of 15%.

Despite the challenging environment, the company has continued its growth in 2022, delivering revenue and adjusted net income growth of 17% and 16%, respectively. Meanwhile, the company had a total obligation of around $16 billion at the end of the second quarter, with a due date of over five years for a substantial portion of it. Now, let’s look at the company’s growth prospects.

AQN’s growth prospects

Meanwhile, AQN is planning to strengthen its regulated utility and renewable asset base and has committed around US$12.4 billion of capital for this initiative from 2022 to 2026. The company’s management has allocated 70% of these investments to regulated utility assets and the remaining 30% to renewable energy. These investments also cover strategic acquisitions, including Kentucky Power.

Supported by these investments, AQN’s rate base could grow at a CAGR of 14.6% while growing its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) at 7-9% per annum through 2026. So, the company’s growth prospects look healthy.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a solid track record of rewarding its shareholders by raising its dividend consistently at a CAGR of over 10% since 2010. With a quarterly dividend of US$0.1808, the company’s forward yield stands at a juicy 6.67%.

Bottom line

After making three consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points, the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve has warned that the central bank could introduce further hikes. He projects the benchmark interest rate to reach 4.6% in 2023. These steep hikes have raised concerns over capital-intensive companies, such as Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Meanwhile, the company has taken around 84% of its debt on a fixed interest rate, which the steep rate hikes will not impact. So, I believe the overall impact of rate hikes on the company’s margins will be minimal. Also, its healthy growth prospects, attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings of 14.2, and high dividend yield make the company an excellent buy for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you have $400 handy to purchase some income stocks? Here are some of the smartest TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $15,000 Into $247,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Here's how investors can use top dividend stocks to build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in October 2022

| Kay Ng

Embrace the volatility and stay the course in long-term wealth creation! Here are a few top TSX stocks you can…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income: Hold This Canadian Dividend Growth Stock Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Passive income seeking investors can now buy shares of dividend-paying blue-chip companies at a discount, such as Brookfield Infrastructure.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 On-Sale TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer 6% yields.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks for Monthly Cash

| Robin Brown

New investors looking for monthly dividend cash are in luck! Here are three attractive Canadian dividend stocks for growth and…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy right now to hold for decades.

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: This Energy Stock Is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) beat earnings and looks unstoppable.

Read more »