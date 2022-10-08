Home » Investing » 2 Wide-Moat Stocks That Could Soar Post-Recession

2 Wide-Moat Stocks That Could Soar Post-Recession

CP Rail (TSX:CP) and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) are two wide-moat stocks that may be hard to stop here.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Arguably, the risk/reward scenario has improved since last year, even though the perception of risk has increased. The last thing you want is a complacent market (like in 2021) that thinks nothing can drag it down. Indeed, we saw a glimpse of how far greed can go if left unchecked.

Now that the “fun” is out of the markets, and there’s nothing but pain, it may be time to give the beaten-down, blue-chip stocks another glimpse. They won’t be down forever. It could take quarters or even years to recover. But as a long-term investor, you have years to wait for your investments to bear fruit. What you don’t have is the appetite for chasing assets you cannot value. At the end of the day, valuation is the name of the game.

At this juncture, CP Rail (TSX:CP) and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) looks attractive from a long-term risk/reward standpoint.

CP Rail

CP Rail isn’t the most exciting stock in the world. It’s an old business that has not changed much over the decades. However, it’s this lack of change that makes it so enticing and predictable. In a prior piece covering CP’s rail peer, I’d highlighted the life-changing gains that railways provided over the span of decades. Indeed, you really don’t need to pursue exciting opportunities if you want to make big money over +20 years. Year to date, CP Rail has chugged 4.2% higher, while the TSX sunk into a correction.

Since 2002, CP stock has delivered for investors, with more than 1,500% in gains. Undoubtedly, those who just held through the financial crisis (which wiped out a considerable amount of market value) did just fine. It’s important not to panic when a recession looms. Instead, it’s far better to buy, as others become willing to sell to you at discounts to a firm’s intrinsic value.

At 33.8 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), CP stock looks expensive. But given its durable growth profile and its new Kansas City Southern acquisition (granting it Mexican exposure), the price may be worth paying, especially if shares sink lower into year’s end.

MTY Food Group

MTY is a casual-dining firm that took a left hook to the chin during the pandemic. Fast forward to today, and the stock is pretty much at levels it fluctuated in prior to 2020. At 15.2 times trailing P/E, MTY is an intriguing value play for those who wish to continue to play the strength at food courts. Indeed, recessions tend to drag on consumer spending. Less foot traffic at malls could bode negative for food court visits. Regardless, food courts are still one of the cheapest ways to dine out without breaking the bank.

Further, mall walks and necessity-based buying should not be ruled out. If anything, visits to the food court could remain stable, and MTY may have what it takes to add to its recent history of impressive bottom-line beats. The company has beaten on earnings per share for four straight quarters. Even as recession looms, investors should expect more strength, as the consumer continues to spend more time at malls and food courts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirement if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can build a great portfolio for your dream retirement by investing in TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock Right Now, it Would Be This

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to find TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? If I could only buy one TSX stock…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on Correction

| Sneha Nahata

The correction is a good opportunity for investors to pick up quality stocks, as their valuations are reasonable or at…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Investing

Top Biotech Stock to Buy in October

| Joey Frenette

Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC) stock looks like a deep-value play for biotech seekers.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing

With No Savings, I’d Use Warren Buffett’s 5 Tips to Build Wealth

| Adam Othman

Warren Buffett is a great example of how chasing good intrinsic value and holding your assets long term can help…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Stock Lost 16% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Energy prices are starting to rebound. Should you buy MEG stock after its steep correction?

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Look Way Oversold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX tech giants that got devastated in 2022 could be due for a bounce back.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Stock Market Sell-off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double In 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks from Cathie Wood's portfolio including Tesla and Zoom can double your investment in the next five years.

Read more »