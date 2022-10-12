Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 12

The dimming global economic outlook might continue to keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks plunged to their lowest level in over 19 months on Tuesday, as fears of a looming recession made investors even more skittish. With this, the S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 366 points, or 2%, to settle at 18,217, ending its fourth consecutive session in the red. While all key sectors fell sharply on the exchange, the market selloff was primarily led by healthcare, energy, financials, and technology stocks. The recent correction in energy stocks could be attributed to a nearly 5% drop in West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices this week so far.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) crashed for a second consecutive session after rallying by 23.4% on October 6. WEED stock plunged by 14.4% yesterday to $3.28 per share. With this, it has lost nearly 36% of its value in the last couple of sessions combined. Apart from growing macroeconomic challenges, the U.S. federal officials’ ongoing review of marijuana classification could be responsible for heightened volatility in cannabis stocks lately. Year to date, Canopy Growth now trades with a massive 70.3% loss.

Athabasca Oil, BlackBerry, Converge Technology, Tilray Brands, and Baytex Energy were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks on October 11, as they fell by more than 8% each.

On the positive side, West Fraser Timber, Primo Water, OceanaGold, and Interfor rose by more than 2% each in the last session, making them the top-performing stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, large-cap stocks like Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Suncor Energy were among the most active TSX Composite components.

TSX today

Commodity prices, including crude oil and metals, showcased a recovery early Wednesday morning. However, I’d not expect the main TSX index to open with significant gains, given the negative momentum of the broader market. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors must closely watch the latest producer price index and Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes today, as they could give further direction to the equities market.

On the corporate calendar front, the Canadian everyday luxury clothing company Aritzia is set to announce its August quarter results today after the market closing bell. Bay Street analysts expect the company’s earnings to be around $0.33 per share, reflecting a 14.5% decline from a year ago.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, CDN NATURAL RES, and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Electric car being charged
Investing

2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

| Andrew Button

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock is just one way to play the EV trend without buying EV stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Unstoppable Canadian Dividend Stock to Own Forever

| Adam Othman

This is arguably the best Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold forever in any self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of high-quality TSX stocks trading at insane bargains right now. Here's two top stocks to buy and…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

How I’d Invest $25,000 in October to Aim for $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with $25,000 to invest can aim for $1 million and achieve their financial goals through dividend stocks and the…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Stocks for Beginners

Top Retail Stocks to Buy Before the Holidays

| Demetris Afxentiou

The holiday shopping season is starting to ramp up. Here are two top retail stocks boasting strong growth to consider…

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

Rising Recession Fears: Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While many stocks are at risk of being impacted by a recession, here are two brilliant TSX stocks to buy…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy with Just $500

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The tech sector sell-off has created an opportunity to buy these two growth stocks that have significant long-term potential.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Is a Fantastic Investment in a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

Enbridge has a highly defensive business and has increased its dividend for 26 straight years, making it a top stock…

Read more »