Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks I Think Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

3 Growth Stocks I Think Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

Investors can consider buying quality TSX growth stocks such as Aritzia and Docebo to benefit from massive long-term gains.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

All three major indices in the United States are now in bear market territory. While the current environment remains challenging, an average bear market lasts for 289 days. Historically, equity markets have always recovered from downturns to consistently touch record highs. In fact, investors witnessed one of the longest bull markets between 2009 and 2020 before the onset of COVID-19.

The massive pullback in growth stocks has driven the valuations of several companies significantly lower. Investors can now buy quality stocks at a discount and benefit from market-thumping gains when investor sentiment improves. Here are three such growth stocks I think will soar in the next bull market.

Aritzia

A luxury retail company, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in North America. The retailer ended fiscal 2022 with 105 boutiques in North America and annual revenue of $1.5 billion.

Valued at a market cap of $5.5 billion, Aritzia is forecast to increase sales to $2.1 billion in fiscal 2024 (ended in August). Comparatively, its adjusted earnings are forecast to rise to $2.05 per share in 2024 from $1.53 per share in 2022.

The company ended the August quarter with an inventory of $455.1 million, an increase of 150% year over year, which might concern investors. However, Aritzia explained inventory was booked earlier to mitigate risks related to supply chain disruptions.

While Aritzia has several brick-and-mortar retail outlets, e-commerce now accounts for 38% of total sales, compared to 23% in fiscal 2020, allowing the company to improve profit margins at a faster pace.

In the last four years, Aritzia has increased revenue by 19% annually while adjusted net income has surged by 24% each year.

ATZ stock is trading at a discount of 20% compared to consensus price target estimates.

Docebo

An enterprise-facing e-learning company, Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) is among the fastest-growing stocks on the TSX. Founded in 2005, Docebo generates the majority of its revenue via subscriptions, allowing it to generate cash flows across market cycles.

In Q2 2022, Docebo reported subscription sales of US$31.9 million, accounting for 91% of total revenue and rising 35% year over year. Its annual recurring revenue stood at US$138.2 million, up from US$93.4 million in the year-ago period.

The company ended Q2 with 3,106 customers, up from 2,485 customers in the year-ago quarter. Further, the average contract value rose to US$44,495 from US$37,569 in this period. A widening customer base and an uptick in customer spending should allow Docebo to drive top-line growth higher in 2022 and beyond.

EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB) is one of the cheapest financial stocks on the TSX. Currently, the stock is trading 44% below all-time highs. Over the past 10 years, however, the stock has returned 250% to investors in dividend-adjusted gains.

Due to the ongoing sell-off, EQB stock is priced at just 5.3 times forward earnings. Meanwhile, analysts expect the bottom line to expand by 19.5% annually in the next five years.

Further, EQB is forecast to grow sales from $583 million in 2021 to $879 million in 2023. This robust expansion in revenue and profitability allows EQB to pay investors annual dividends of $1.24 per share. That translates into a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Bay Street expects EQB stock to surge by more than 60% in the next year, making it a top bet right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc. and EQUITABLE GROUP INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

3 Disruptors I Love Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), and Nio (NYSE:NIO) are disruptors to buy.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Now Before They Skyrocket

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Nvidia and Unity Software are two metaverse stocks you might want to buy now before they start rising.

Read more »

5G chip
Tech Stocks

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is down massively this year. Is it a buy?

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Tech Stocks

Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock Worth the Risk?

| Chris MacDonald

The big question many investors are asking right now is whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is worth a bet right now.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX tech stocks have lost 45% this year, much worse than the TSX Composite Index’s drop of 14%. However, there…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Standout TSX Stocks on Sale for Less Than $30

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap stocks trading on the TSX, including Magnet Forensics and Dye & Durham, offer massive upside potential to investors.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong stocks are trading at +60% discounts and could help create significant wealth in the long term.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

This Stock has Delivered a Gain of 200% Over 5 Years, Can You Still Buy it?

| Aditya Raghunath

Can Shopify stock deliver market-crushing returns to shareholders in the next five years given it's now down 82% from all-time…

Read more »