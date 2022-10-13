Home » Investing » If I’d Invested in Suncor Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

If I’d Invested in Suncor Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) outperformed in the 2022 bear market. See how much your Suncor investment is worth now.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is riding the bulls, while bears chase the rest of the TSX Composite Index. Suncor moved from being a neglected stock in 2020 to a big bull in 2021 and 2022. This transition was due to the tight global oil supply. Oil was trading close to US$92/barrel in February, driven by demand recovery from the pandemic. On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and aggravated oil supply issues, pushing the oil price to as high as US$127. 

How much is a $2,000 investment in Suncor worth now?

If you’d invested $2,000 in Suncor at the start of 2022, your investment is now $2,812 ($730 in stock price appreciation and $82 in dividend income). As I say this figure, your Suncor investment might be at a different level, given that the stock price moves 10-20% in a few days. 

An $812 return turns into a 40% return in nine months. It has not only beaten the TSX Composite Index (down 10%) but also the 40-year high inflation of over 7%. But is Suncor a long-term investment

Get exposure to oil price volatility with Suncor 

Suncor is a cyclical stock that moves in tandem with the most used global commodity, oil. The global energy crisis has put the oil supply in a tight spot. Suncor cannot control oil prices, but it can control production costs. Over the years, it has reduced production costs to US$40/barrel. As long the oil price stays above US$40, Suncor stock remains stable, and the company reports positive cash flow.

The oil price would likely hover in the US$80-US$100 range in 2022 and 2023, with some outliers of US$127 or US$76. These outliers would occur due to external forces shifting the thin balance of supply and demand. For instance:

  • Oil prices jumped as high as US$127 in June after Europe banned Russian oil. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was unable to fill the gap, creating a supply crunch. At this point, Suncor stock hit its 52-week high of $53.6. 
  • Oil prices eased to US$76 in September, as President Joe Biden released oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and the recession slowed oil demand. At this point, Suncor stock fell below $37. 
  • Now, OPEC+ is reducing oil output to keep oil prices high, pushing West Texas Intermediate crude to over US$88. Suncor’s stock price has jumped more than 20% in fewer than 14 days. 

Investment strategy for Suncor Energy stock

An equity investor cannot invest in oil directly. One way to directly trade in commodities is through futures and options. But Suncor gives you exposure to oil price volatility with the ease of equity investing while also paying quarterly dividends. You can have a portfolio of Canadian oil stocks to benefit from oil prices.

For instance, Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock is more volatile than Suncor, as the former’s production cost is higher. But it also gives better capital appreciation. So, if you invested $2,000 in Cenovus, your returns would be $1,170 ($1,140 in capital appreciation and $30 in dividends).

In the short term, Cenovus might look better, but the sharper it rises, the steeper it falls. Moreover, Cenovus’s dividend yield of 1.64% is not attractive in front of Suncor’s 4.17% yield. For $26 a share, Cenovus gives an annual dividend of $0.42. Whereas, for $46 a share, Suncor gives four times more dividend of $1.88.

How to profit from oil stock volatility 

A responsible way of profiting from cyclical oil stocks is investing a higher ratio in less-volatile dividend stocks and a lower ratio in volatile stocks. So, if I were to invest $2,000 in oil, I would invest 50% in Suncor, 20% in Cenovus, 20% in Imperial Oil, and 10% in the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF.

Don’t buy these stocks now. Wait for the oil price to fall below $82 before investing in energy stocks. Hold Suncor and sell the other volatile stocks and exchanged-traded funds when oil reaches $100. This way, you can get the best of both stock price appreciation and dividends. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: This Energy Stock Is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Devon Energy has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in 2022 due to rising oil prices. Is DVN stock still a…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks to Generate Passive Income for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable Energy (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is one of the best investments you can make right now, and not just for growth.

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

This TSX Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a super cheap TSX stock that offers a monster dividend? Here’s one company that offers a juicy payout…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TSX stocks have had a rough year but these three are thriving and have a bright outlook for the months…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in Enbridge Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has outperformed the market as it benefits from the global energy crisis. Is this stock a buy?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Is a Fantastic Investment in a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

Enbridge has a highly defensive business and has increased its dividend for 26 straight years, making it a top stock…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Canadian Stock Is a No-Brainer

| Adam Othman

This high-yielding Canadian energy stock can be an excellent addition to your portfolio for sizable monthly dividend income.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks Right Now? 

| Puja Tayal

North American natural gas companies and utilities are facing the impact of natural gas prices worldwide. Is now a good…

Read more »