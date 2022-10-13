Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA: 3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Potential

TFSA: 3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Potential

Buying and holding these three dividend stocks can help create massive wealth in the long-term.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

A TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is an excellent tool for saving and investing. As dividends, capital gains, and interest income are not taxed in a TFSA, it significantly boosts your actual returns over time. Thus, even if the market remains uncertain, investors should continue to buy high-quality stocks that offer dividends and growth. This helps create a solid corpus in the long-term and allows you to fetch regular tax-free passive income. 

So, if you have contribution room in your TFSA, consider buying and holding these three dividend-paying stocks with massive long-term potential. 

Telus 

Shares of the communication giant Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) are a must-have in your portfolio for solid income and growth. Through its multi-year dividend-growth program, Telus consistently enhances its shareholders’ value. Further, its ability to deliver consistent profit and opportunities from the 5G expansion provides a massive long-term growth opportunity. 

Notably, Telus’ growing customer base and higher revenues support its profitability. Despite significant investments in network infrastructure, Telus’ adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) has an average compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 4% since 2017.

Telus has paid over $16.6 billion in dividends in the last 18 years. Moreover, it expects to increase its dividend by a mid-to-high single-digit rate annually in the coming years. 

Overall, its growing customer base, low blended churn rate (less than 1%), 5G expansion, momentum in the agriculture & consumer goods business, and international expansion position it well to deliver robust growth. Further, investors can earn a well-protected and high yield of 5.1% by investing in Telus stock at current levels. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a solid stock with significant long-term growth potential, and there are good reasons for this. Its earnings have been growing at a double-digit rate (a CAGR of 34% since 2011), which supports its dividend growth. 

goeasy has uninterruptedly paid dividends for over 18 years. Meanwhile, it increased its dividend by a CAGR of 34.5% in the past eight years. goeasy is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for non-prime consumer loans. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its product base and distribution channels. Also, goeasy’s selective acquisitions augur well for earnings and dividend growth. 

Barring 2022, goeasy has delivered exceptional returns and has outperformed the benchmark index by a wide margin. This year, the stock, like many of its peers, was impacted by rising interest rates and the overall market downturn. However, the growth in its loan portfolio, stable credit quality, and margin expansion will lead to a massive upside in goeasy stock, particularly as the economy begins to recover. Further, investors could earn a solid yield of 3.4%.   

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Next up are shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN). Though it operates a low-risk utility business, it has consistently delivered healthy returns and enhanced shareholder value through higher dividend payments (its cumulative five-year total shareholder return stands at 101%). 

Algonquin Power grew its dividend for 12 years (at a CAGR of 10%). These payouts are supported by its growing earnings base which has a CAGR of about 11% in the last five years. The company’s regulated business, opportunities in the renewable segment, and rate base growth will support future earnings growth and dividend payments. 

Algonquin Power projects a 7-9% annual increase in its dividend over the next five years. Meanwhile, investors can now earn a stellar dividend yield of 6.5% by investing near current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 460 Shares of This Canadian Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

You can invest in this reliable Canadian dividend stock right now to start earning attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $340,000

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use top TSX dividend stocks to build long-term retirement wealth. Here's how.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With +6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices

| Kay Ng

Rising interest rates are dragging down stock valuations. Investors can earn greater income from undervalued, quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

All the Stocks I’m Selling in This Wild Market

| Adam Othman

Stock market volatility is not tolerable for everyone. Here are two TSX stocks I’d avoid having in my portfolio right…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Telus Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A recent dip in TELUS stock looks like an exciting opportunity for dividend growth investors to lock in some great…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TSX stocks have had a rough year but these three are thriving and have a bright outlook for the months…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are two dividend-growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Dollarama Stock Is Trading at Record Highs

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dollarama stock has returned 35% this year, while TSX stocks at large have lost 15%.

Read more »